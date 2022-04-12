Gretna School Board Digest: April 11, 2022

Efforts are ramping up for the construction of Gretna's third middle school.

The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education took planning steps for the project at its Monday, April 11 meeting.

The board considered selection of the Construction Management at Risk method of construction delivery under the Political Subdivisions Construction Alternatives Act. The board has used this method of delivery for a few projects now, including the second high school that is currently being built.

The method allows to district to hire a construction manager, providing for more control and involvement throughout the construction process.

The board also approved selection criteria and the evaluation point values for the project, which are essentially the same as those decided on for the high school project, but with different scope.

Then, the board appointed members to a committee that will select the Construction Manager at Risk. The committee is made up of board members Ann Wright and Mark Hauptman, administrators Rich Beran and Pat Phelan, Mike Kros from the district's architect/engineer DLR group, and community members Jim Gregory and Ron VanOeveren.

Following board action, Kros provided a report on the preliminary schematic design for the third middle school building.

Overall, the project is very similar to Aspen Creek Middle School, but there were some improvements made through suggestions from current district staff, Kros said.

Gretna's third middle school is set to be built at 192nd Street and Giles Road. Project cost is estimated at $55.7 million, with construction slated to start in the spring of 2023 for a fall 2025 opening.

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Approved the resignations of Gretchan Baijnauth, Landon Barada, Stacy Bauer, Katherine Blazek, Jessica Block, Blair Burson, Thomas Ervin, Brandon Gibson, Abbigael Jensen, Josephine Langbehn, Vince Simodynes, Wendy Stange, Deanna Twait and Amy VanAckeren.

• Approved the teaching contracts of Tina Beck, Kendall Childers, Sydney Janecek, Kari Lundeen, Haley Mason, Cody Thompson, Haley Walther, Kylie Wegner and Alex Woodside.

• Superintendent Rich Beran provided an update on legislation that could impact schools.

The board then entered executive session to discuss personnel.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 25 at the administration building, 11717 S 216th St. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

