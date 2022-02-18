Gretna School Board Digest: Feb. 14

At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the retirement of David DeCent.

• Approved the resignations of Taylor Feickert, Alexandra Johnson, Lauren Vilter, Amy Goldstein, Richard Kammandel and Grayson Vaughn.

• Approved the contracts of Abigail Brown, Samantha Fortik, Ashten Gibson, Melissa Ryan, Rachel Schiley, Dawna Daily, Jessica Sollars, Lisa Hatch, Cassie Benak, Jessica Van Pelt and Taylor Finke for the 2022-23 school year.

• Approved the following administrative contracts and admin changes for the 2022-23 school year: Ryan Garder and Theresa Huttmann, Gretna High School assistant principals; Michael Sortino, Student Support Services; Matt Brueggeman, Gretna Middle School principal; and Chad Jepsen, Gretna East High School principal, when it opens in 2023-24.

• Approved a $20,063,000 bid to Sampson Construction for the building of the district’s eighth elementary school.

• Discussed and approved a permanent easement with the Omaha Public Power District on GPS property. The easement is for an electrical utility box at Falling Waters.

• Approved the superintendent contract of Rich Beran for the 2022-23 school year. The approval was an extension of Beran’s current contract.

• Approved the following dates for budget presentation: March’s second meeting, districtwide and special education; April’s second meeting, elementary schools; May’s second meeting, middle schools and high school; June’s second meeting, combined.

• Approved the high school choir trip to Worlds of Fun in Kansas City on May 7 to perform.

• Approved an interlocal agreement with the Ashland school district to accept students for ELL (English Language Learner) services.

• Discussed and approved a permanent easement with the Metropolitan Utilities District on GPS property. The easement is for a water main that runs through the Gretna East High School property.

• Approved lease purchase agreement resolutions for high school computers. The plan is to purchase new computers to replace the existing laptops, which are at the end of the life cycle, said Beran. The replacements will be made using leash purchase agreements, same as has been done in the past. The cost will be spread over four years with 0% interest.

• District principals gave mid-year updates on happenings in their buildings.

The board then entered executive session to discuss construction and litigation.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 28 at the administration building, 11717 S 216th St. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

— Rachel George

