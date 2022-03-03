Gretna School Board Digest: Feb. 28, 2022

Taking direction from the Nebraska Attorney General's Office, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education now provides a complete board packet of information for the public to review, should they desire, at each board meeting.

The packet was pointed out by Board President David Gulizia, after a man attending the meeting addressed related concerns during public comment.

The change comes on the heels of a series of recommendations presented to the Bennington Public Schools board on Feb. 9, where that board was found to have violated the Nebraska Open Meetings Act.

The act details requirements for public meetings and requires at least one copy of meeting materials be available for people to review or copy themselves.

GPS's attorney made the district aware of the attorney general's findings, leading to the local change.

Also at its Feb. 28 meeting, the board:

• Approved the resignations of Jennifer Meierhenry and Kelsey Cordero.

• Approved the 11 new teaching contracts of Courtney Burk, Hope Fett, Nathan Geiken, Paige Huber, Brianna Peterson, April Martin, Madelyn O’Connell, Kaitlyn Petr, Ellie Pichler, Nick Schickert, Rachel Twist and Janessa Wolf.

• Approved the following administrative changes: Greg Schwanek, director of technology; Ron Riley Gross, Aspen Creek Middle School assistant principal; and Karen Naylor, Palisades Elementary principal.

• Approved a change order for the elementary school number eight construction contract. The change order includes $15,000 in additional cost: a credit of $25,000 for HVAC controls, deleting the base bid terminal box and other controls to substitute Trane controllers for terminal boxes and other devices; $31,000 for the addition of a snow melt system to the north entry location; and $9,000 to provide the CO2 sensor and control system for the HVAC systems.

The board also heard reports on construction and the Greater Nebraska Schools Association, in regards to legislation. The board then entered executive session to discuss litigation.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14 at the administration building, 11717 S 216th St. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

