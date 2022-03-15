Gretna School Board Digest: March 14, 2022

At its March 14 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education received an update on kindergarten numbers.

At the time of the meeting, 448 kindergartners had registered for the 2022-23 school year with GPS. That's down from 473 at this time last year.

There are a total of 507 kindergartners this year.

Total enrollment for next year is projected at 6,163, up from 5,992 at this time last year.

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Approved six resignations: Brenna Clarke, Kelli Hjelm, Kelli Jackson, Karen Neneman, Jaclyn Schenzel and Carrie Smith.

• Approved 11 contracts: Cooper Anthony, Megan Beddes, Charles Bloomfield, Danielle Glinski, Lauren Holke, Jacob Myers, Amy Radicia, Ethan Schuler, Kelsi Snyder, Faith Spencer and Wade Tracy.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 14 at the administration building, 11717 S 216th St. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

