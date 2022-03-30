Gretna School Board Digest: March 28, 2022

At its March 28 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the resignations of Brittney Brunswig, Stephanie Hengen, Courtney Tjards-Hollendieck, David Kay, Gabrielle Montemarano, Renae Pieper, Ella Roth and Krisha Scott.

• Approved the retirement of Diana Goldenstein.

• Approved the following contracts for the 2022-23 school year: Jessica Ahern, Sarah Anderson, Scott Bougger, Andrea Chatelain, Kylee Christensen, Laura Heinke, Kelsey Hurt, Jeanette Kleppinger, Abigail Meyer, Julie Mulligan, Tanner Ohlson and Layne Staley.

• Representatives from DLR Group and MCL Construction presented updated information on current and future construction projects.

• Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle presented the tentative districtwide and special education budgets for 2022-23.

The board then entered executive session to discuss litigation.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 11 at the administration building, 11717 S 216th St. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

— Rachel George

