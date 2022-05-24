Gretna School Board Digest: May 23, 2022

At its May 23 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education considered administration and support staff salaries.

After 24 minutes in executive session, the board approved a 2.91% package increase for the administration team and a $2 per hour raise for hourly support staff. The increase was approved 5-0, with one absent.

Also at the meeting, the board:

• Approved and authorized a right-of-way dedication and a temporary construction easement with Sarpy County on the school district's East High School property.

• Approved an addendum to the current SRO/MOU agreement. The addendum was to add an additional School Resource Officer for the 2023-24 school year. Gretna East High School will open that fall, meaning one SRO will be needed at each high school.

• Gave approval to go out to bid for public improvements at Cedar Hollow South, where the district will build an elementary school.

• Approved the following new contracts: Vincent Knight, Katherine Roth and Morgan Thoene.

The board also received a construction update from its architect, DLR Group, and Assistant Superintendent Travis Lightle provided a report on preliminary middle and high school budgets for 2023-24.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, June 13 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The time was changed so that board members could attend the Gretna High School Honors Night that evening. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

— Rachel George

