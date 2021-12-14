Gretna School Board Digest

At its Dec. 13 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved the upcoming retirements of Salli Wells, principal at Palisades Elementary School, and Roger Miller, director of student services.

• Approved the audit as required by state law.

• Approved two student trips to Adventureland in Des Moines, Iowa in May. Both the Gretna Middle School and Aspen Creek Middle School bands will take their annual trips to Adventureland, joined by staff and parents.

• Approved Kaitlynn Boone as the district's appointee to the Gretna Public Library Board. Boone is the only board representative living inside the Gretna Public School District but outside of corporate city limits. Her term will run through December 2025.

• Discussed, considered and took all necessary action with regard to reimbursement for a share of public infrastructure adjacent to Falling Waters Elementary School. The district had to build the road -- Z Street -- before the SID was formed. Now, the SID will reimburse the district for it's portion of the road construction, determined as $800,000.

• Approved the final design and project budget for the eighth elementary school. The project budget is estimated at $25 to $27 million.

• Approved a request to go out to bid for elementary school eight. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 with school to start in the fall of 2024.

• Approved Jan. 8, 2022 as the date for the board retreat.

• Gave first round approval of the 2022-2023 High School Curriculum Handbook. There were a number of changes to the handbook, particularly when it came to clarifying specific policies. Additional courses next year will include an additional algebra offering, a zoology course, new marketing offerings, teaching students how to work the high school's new scoreboards and a course in game development. There is a new language arts and journalism curriculum, as approved by the state. The treble and bass choirs will now be open to anyone, based on vocal range rather than gender.

The board then heard a report on construction projects around the district and reviewed its board goals before entering executive session to discuss litigation and personnel.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 10 at the administration building, 11717 S 216th St. The board traditionally meets the second and fourth Monday of each month, but will not meet for a second time in December.

