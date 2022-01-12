Gretna School Board Digest

At its Jan. 10 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Executed the annual reorganization of the board. David Gulizia was elected board president. Rick Hollendieck was elected vice president. Dawn Stock was elected as secretary and Ann Wright was elected as treasurer.

• Appointed the standing committees. Board President David Gulizia appointed the following committees: Rick Hollendieck, Mark Hauptman and Kyle Janssen to Building and Grounds; Ann Wright, Mark Hauptman and Rick Hollendieck to Transportation; Dawn Stock, David Gulizia and Ann Wright to Americanism.

• Selected Pinnacle Bank of Gretna as the official depository for the district.

• Authorized the superintendent to apply for federal/state funds and grants.

• Appointed the board negotiations team. Board President Gulizia appointed Rick Hollendieck, Dawn Stock and David Gulizia to serve on the teacher negotiation team and Kyle Janssen, Mark Hauptman and Ann Wright to serve on the administrator negotiation team.

• Approved the retirements of Jerry Arnold, Lori Wagner and Carole Carraher at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved the resignation of Ann Ross at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

• Approved 35.5 full-time equivalent additional staff for the 2022-23 school year.

• Gave second round approval of the 2022-23 High School Curriculum Handbook.

• Gave first round approval of the 2022-23 school year calendar.

The board then reviewed goals discussed and set at the Jan. 8 Board Retreat before entering executive session to discuss litigation and negotiations.

The next regular school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 24 at the administration building, 11717 S 216th St. For agendas and minutes, visit gpsne.org.

— Rachel George

