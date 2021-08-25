Gretna School Board Digest

At its Aug. 23 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:

• Approved senior German students to attend a renaissance fair in Kansas City on Oct. 11, per COVID regulations at the time of the trip.

• Heard a report from principals throughout the district on the opening day of school at each of their buildings.

• Heard an update on the district's current construction projects.

The next regular school board meeting will be on Sept. 13 at the administration building, 11717 S. 216th St. The board meets the second and fourth Monday of each month. The meeting will follow the 2021–22 budget hearing and tax request hearing, set for 7 p.m.

— Rachel George

