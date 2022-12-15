Gretna school community bids farewell to departing board members

Gretna Public Schools students, staff and school board members shed tears and bade farewell Monday, Dec. 12, to outgoing board members David Gulizia and Ann Sackett Wright.

Gulizia has served on the board since 2005, most recently as president. He declined to run for reelection in 2022.

“Your leadership has gotten us through some of the toughest years education has ever faced,” said Superintendent Rich Beran, noting the COVID-19 pandemic.

An emotional Gulizia said credit goes to the teachers “doing the hard work."

"They make Gretna what it is," he said. “It is amazing all the little cogs that go into running a school district. The superintendent and the administrators make it look so easy. But it’s not easy."

Sackett Wright, who has served on the board for two terms, did not even attempt to speak through her emotions. Her daughter, Aidan, read her parting words.

“I am lucky to have been a part of (Gretna schools) for more than 45 years,” she read. “I trust in the process and I trust in the people.”

Greg Beach and Blake Turpen will join the board in January, having won spots in last month's general election along with incumbent Mark Hauptman.

“Don’t screw it up,” joked board members Kyle Janssen, telling the newcomers they had “ginormous shoes to fill.”