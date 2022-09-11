Gretna scouting group visits Hawaii over summer

The Gretna Venture Crew 363 returned from a high adventure trip to the Big Island of Hawaii in mid-July.

The six scouts -- Caleb Prince, Caden Prince, Henry McQueney, Alice McQueney, Garrick Wilson and Addie Horst -- along with four leaders -- Duane Horseman, Justin Horst, Tori Winter and Cindy Mefford -- flew to Kona.

They picked up one of the rental vans and shuttled everyone to the Kona Church of Christ, which was kind enough to let us stay there the first night. We bought our fuel, made dinner (dehydrated meals) and drove to the ocean for a beautiful sunset. After picking up the second van, we went to bed early.

On Friday, we drove north to Kiholo State Park. It was a pretty park and the bay offered decent snorkeling. We went to Poholo and hiked down a steep trail with views of big, rugged cliffs. Down on the beach, we could only enjoy the scenery as the ocean was too dangerous to swim in. The first snag in the trip was when we found out the state park we were supposed to camp at, had closed with no notification. We brainstormed for a solution, and luckily the scout camp we were to camp at the next night agreed to let us stay the two nights. It rained pretty much all evening and the next day.

Saturday, we heard that Tropical Storm Darby was causing more rain and scheduled to hit the southern part of the island in a day or two. The beaches were closed, so we were glad we weren’t on that part of the island yet.

We went to Waip’o Valley look out. We had planned to hike down the rough, four-wheel drive road to the beautiful valley below, but found out the road was closed for construction. The lookout point was pretty, and we could one of the waterfalls.

We drove to Lauphoehoe Point Beach which was a neat area. The ocean was rough with big waves, so we climbed around on the lava rock shore looking for creatures in the tide pools. There was a memorial for the tidal wave victims of 1946.

Next, we went to Akaka Falls. By then it was raining harder, and it was so foggy and misty that we couldn’t see much of the 426-foot falls, but we could hear the thunderous roar! So we just hiked in the lush vegetative area.

We read about a neat hike where you hike in the river to reach the falls but, again, nature was not on our side. The river was swollen and the current too strong to hike up it. Back on the road, we headed to some lava caves. We went up a very narrow, winding road.

About a mile before the caves, we ran into a utility crew that had closed the road due to a fallen pole. So, once again, we had to turn around and find a different route. We did find some small caves that we think were the lava caves. We just headed back to the scout camp.

Sunday, we packed up and hit the road again. We found Honoliʻi Beach, where a lot of locals were surfing in some great waves. We had a blast trying to body surf. Next, we went to Rainbow Falls close to Hilo, but it was overcast so no rainbows for us!

We went to Waeli’li Falls and hiked above the falls. We went below the falls and formed a human chain to fight against the current and cross the river. Once on the gravel bar (island), we swam in the cold water -- it felt refreshing!

We set up camp at a Scout Council in Hilo. We drove to Mauna Kea, hiked up Sunset Hill and watched -- what else? -- the sunset! Then we all were star struck by the millions of stars. Alice had a blast pointing out several constellations.

On Monday, we broke camp and headed to Volcanoes National Park. We walked through an actual old lava tube (Thurston Lava Tube). We hiked along a volcano crater rim and then across the crater floor (Kilauea Iki Trail). We went to set up camp, and it was extremely windy.

We left to go exploring. We stopped at some overlooks, Sulphur banks, steam vents and ate our dehydrated meals in the rain. We saw some pheasant and Hawaii’s endangered state bird, nene.

We went back to camp to get warmer clothes for a night hike, and were happy to see our tents were still standing! We walked about a mile in the dark and got to see the lava glow from the active volcano. Even though we were still about 1½ miles from the lava, it was pretty impressive.

On Tuesday, on the drive to the Sea Arch, we stopped and did a short hike to see petroglyphs. There were over 23,000 drawings on the rocks which most of them for were for blessing their children. At the Sea Arch, the cliffs where huge with the waves crashing and spraying up over the cliffs!

We did some more hiking and then went to the visitor center to learn about Hawaii and its culture. We hiked one more trail to try and see twin pit craters, but, after a couple of miles, decided to turn back. We did see Pele hair. Legend has it that these strands that look like golden hair are from the volcano goddess Pele.

Wednesday morning, we packed up and left Volcanoes National Park. We tried to find a cave and more petroglyphs. But, after driving around narrow back country roads, we found a farmer and found out the cave was too far away. So, instead, we stopped at Kua Coffee and sampled their various fresh ground coffee.

Next, we went to South Pointe, which is the southernmost land on American soil (except for American Samoa Islands). We did a 2½ mile hike on mostly sandy, dusty, rutted trails to Green Sand Beach. There was a steep climb down rock to the small beach -- and, yes, the sand did look greenish due to a mineral called olivine!

The waves were probably about 5 to 6 feet, and we had a blast! After about an hour, the undertow was getting too strong so we had to get out. We set up our camp at Whittington Beach, which was beautiful and right on the ocean. We climbed a giant banyan tree and then watched five or six sea turtles swim into a pond at dusk. It was another beautiful, starry Hawaiian night!

On Thursday, we drove to Kona, where the Kona Boys took us kayaking across the Captain Cook Bay. We didn’t see any dolphins but when we went snorkeling we saw tons of amazing, colorful fish!

After the tour we wanted to snorkel some more, so we went to Honaunau Bay, which was also a great location. After showers, we went to Ono Loa Grill for our traditional greasy cheeseburger meal. It tasted fabulous after a week of dehydrated meals. Afterwards, we headed to the airport, where we slept inside a gate area till our early morning flight.

The Venture Crew is a co-ed Scouting organization for youth ages 14-20. Every year, the young adults choose where they want to go and what activities they want to do. They plan the trip and coordinate fundraising to pay for the adventure.

