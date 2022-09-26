Gretna teachers receives Rookie of the Year Award

Simon Wiedel, a third grade teacher for Squire John Thomas Elementary, thought he was going to a basic bootcamp that would teach students about playground kindness the afternoon of Monday, Sept. 19.

Instead, Wiedel was surprised by his family on the school’s stage, waiting for him to receive an award.

His family, students and Gretna Public Schools administrators watched as he realized he’d won Nebraska’s 2022 Rookie of the Year Award. Given by the National Association of Teachers of Mathematics, this honor recognizes a teacher with a maximum of three years of experience in education.

Wiedel was shocked, he said. The award means a lot, considering he knows many others who he said are just as deserving of recognition.

“I’m surrounded by the best mathematicians,” Wiedel told the Gretna Breeze. “I couldn’t have asked for better mentors.”

NATM’s past president Deb Bulin presented the award and happened to be Wiedel’s math teacher at Thayer Central High School.

“He was always a good student,” Bulin told the Breeze. “He was always very kind to everybody.”

The two have kept in contact over the years, and Bulin said it’s been rewarding watching him progress.

The award is for teachers who demonstrate “outstanding teaching in their beginning years within the profession across all areas, but especially in the mathematics classroom," according to a news release.

In order to be selected, letters of recommendation were submitted to the NATM nominating committee. Harvest Hills first grade teacher Andy Boone wrote one of those letters.

While mentoring Wiedel during his first year of teaching, Boone said he was impressed with the new teacher.

“I got to witness a teacher who had a relentless pursuit,” Boone said during the ceremony.

Wiedel ensures all students recognize their potential to become a mathematician, Boone said.

“He was unconditional in accepting all students and making sure that every student succeeded,” Boone said.

Lenny VerMaas, a retired educator who volunteers with the school, wrote another one of the letters. He said Wiedel is very deserving of this award because he takes time to get to know each student and is always brainstorming new projects.

“It's impossible not to get caught up and Mr. Wiedel’s enthusiasm for learning,” VerMaas said during the ceremony. “He's not afraid to try new ideas and activities.”

Principal Bret Basye said this teacher focuses on students’ talents, as opposed to areas where they need improvement.

Wiedel taught Basye’s daughter last school year. Basye said Wiedel supported yet challenged her.

“He knew our daughter outside of the worksheets, the test scores, the reading levels, the math facts, and found ways to provide a safe struggle and challenging atmosphere for her to grow,” Basye said.

Wiedel is an intelligent problem solver, Basye said, whose presence is “energizing.”

“To have somebody within their first three years of teaching bring that level of energy, it pushes me, it motivates me,” Basye said in an interview.

Wiedel said he’s always had a knack for math. Now, as a teacher, he tries to engage students as much as possible with the discipline.

A big message he said he communicates to children is that messing up is just part of the process of learning. Being a new teacher, he’s also growing, alongside students. The biggest lesson Wiedel’s learned, he said, is to avoid perfectionism, too.

“I tell them, ‘hey, it’s OK,” Wiedel said. “‘If you don’t get it right, you’ll get it right the next time.’ I need to embody that.”

Wiedel grew up in Hebron, graduating with 26 students in his class. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln where he was a track student-athlete.

After hearing about Gretna’s smaller community feeling, he sought out the school district. He said he’s received unconditional support and acceptance from the school district.