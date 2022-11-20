Gretna Volunteer Fire Department to host Santa morning of Dec. 10

The elves at the Gretna Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department will host Santa at the new station on Saturday, Dec. 10.

The public is invited to stop by between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Santa will arrive at 10:30 a.m. at 21825 Capehart Road.

Cookies, hot cocoa, coloring and crafts will be available while children wait their turn to tell Santa what they want for Christmas. Children should bring their letters to Santa for the elves to collect.

GVFD will also be collecting donations for the Gretna Neighbors food pantry at the event. Attendees are asked to bring donations of canned goods or nonperishable items to help stock the shelves at the local pantry.

The pantry identified its most needed items as beef soup, beef stew, tomato soup, regular sized cereal (prefer no family, jumbo sizes), pasta, pasta sauces, canned tuna, canned meat (chicken, beef, etc.), pork and beans, baked beans, peas, canned fruit, small cans/bags of coffee, small bottles of dish soap, small bottles of laundry soap, feminine products, small men's/women's shaving cream, small men's/women's shampoo/conditioner (all in one works the best) and small men's/women's body wash.

The pantry asked donors to watch the "best by" dates on donations in a Facebook post on Thursday morning.

"If they have passed, we cannot distribute the item," the post said. "Also, smaller sizes work better than the large/family/jumbo sizes. They can go to more families and are not too large or heavy for them to manage."

In the post, the pantry also said they do not need any baby food, formula, diapers or wipes, as they do not have anyone currently in need of those items.