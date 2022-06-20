Gretna Walmart celebrates remodel with community grants

The Gretna Walmart is a lot easier to navigate.

A remodel added improved signage throughout the store, transformed several departments and made adjustments for COVID-19 safety. The store also added a dollar shop area and grab-and-go lunch selections.

In addition, the three-month remodel expanded online grocery pickup and added self-checkout lanes at the Walmart Supercenter at 11350 Wickersham Blvd.

The store hosted a ceremonial reopening ceremony Friday morning with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce and other dignitaries represented.

Doug Ortlieb, board president for the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, thanked Walmart for the jobs its created in the local community. He also highlighted Walmart's giving during the pandemic and in response to natural disasters.

"We also know that Walmart constantly is offering their everyday low prices on products and merchandise. In today's society and economy, it is well, well needed, thank you," he said.

Rachel Rauskamp, Gretna Walmart store manager, presented checks for $1,500 each to the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office, Gretna Public Schools and the Gretna Volunteer Fire & Rescue Department. The store also gave $1,000 to the Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy.

Walmart also highlighted its support of Children's Hospital & Medical Center in Omaha through its annual Children's Miracle Network campaign, which runs through July 10. The stores in the Nebraska region, which also includes a portion of Iowa and Kansas, have raised $7.2 million for CMN over the past 34 years.

Members of the American Legion Post 216 presented colors, and Walmart digital associates performed the national anthem to open the ceremony. Several Walmart vendors –- including General Mills, Frito Lay and Pepsi -- also provided giveaways to attendees and customers, and a Gretna fire truck and Children's ambulance parked outside to welcome shoppers.

