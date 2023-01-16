Gretna's Ron Sawyer was celebrated arborist, civic leader

Ronald Sawyer was a lifelong Gretna resident, former member of the Gretna City Council and a tree enthusiast.

He died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at age 91.

For his dedication to the city as a volunteer arborist and a dedicated member of the Gretna Arbor Society, Sawyer was named the 2000 Gretna Citizen of the Year by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

His actions on the tree board are one of the reasons Gretna has been designated a Tree City USA City for 33 years and received the prestigious Arbor Day Foundation Tree City USA Growth Award for 25 years, according to Jim Keepers, chair of the Gretna Arbor Society.

“Ron was one of the driving forces on the Gretna Arbor Society,” Keepers said. “He played a major role in a number significant tree plantings within the city limits of Gretna.”

Born in Lincoln on Aug. 21, 1931, the Sawyer family moved to Gretna in 1932. Sawyer’s father, Jim, owned a barbershop and later the town hardware store. Following high school graduation, Sawyer worked at the store until the outbreak of the Korean conflict in 1950.

He volunteered and served in the U.S. Navy for four years, earning the rank of petty officer second class. Upon his honorable discharge, Sawyer returned to Gretna, studied TV repair, and opened Ron's TV Sales and Service. His showroom was in the hardware store.

He married Peggy Rohwer in 1957 and had three children -- Jim, Bob and Leann. Sawyer closed his repair business in the 1980s and signed on with the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement in the late '90s.

As a public servant, Sawyer was elected to the Gretna City Council for two consecutive terms from 1972 to 1978. In 1997, he was appointed to the Gretna Arbor Society.

"The arbor society does a great deal of work to make Gretna a city of beautiful trees," said then-Gretna Mayor Jim Warren to the Omaha World-Herald in 2001. "And no one works harder than Ron Sawyer to keep our trees healthy."

It is estimated Sawyer planted and cared for well more than 150 trees in Gretna.