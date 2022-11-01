Gretna's Schramm Education Center hosts proclamation for ornate box turtle

Gov. Pete Ricketts stood beside Batman for a recent proclamation.

Batman is a male ornate box turtle at the Schramm Education Center near Gretna, where Ricketts spent part of Friday morning declaring the ornate box turtle as Nebraska’s state reptile.

Tim McCoy, director of the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, said the occasion was an opportunity to celebrate the importance of reptiles in Nebraska’s ecosystems.

“They help control rodent and insect populations,” McCoy said.

Ricketts said Nebraska is home to nine species of turtles, and ornate box turtles are largely found in the western parts of the state living in grass prairies.

“Can you believe our state is over 150 years old, and we don’t have a state reptile?” Ricketts asked the assembled fifth graders and high school students from Blair and Louisville. “I am going to proclaim the ornate box turtle as our state reptile here in Nebraska. This is historical.”

Monica Macoubrie, a wildlife educator with Game and Parks, said box turtles get their name because they are able to nearly completely enclose themselves in their shells with their heads and tails and feet protected.

The process for the ornate box turtle’s elevation over other Nebraska reptiles goes back five years.

First, the petite state native won a 2017 popularity contest against another turtle, a couple of lizards and two snake species. Voters were asked which of the six they wanted as the state reptile.

Next, Nebraska lawmakers voted to feature the colorful turtle on a specialty license plate that debuted last year.

Last came the gubernatorial proclamation. Macoubrie said the event at Schramm was planned for a few months, with last-minute details being finalized over the past couple weeks, at the tail end of National Reptile Month in October.

“Nebraskans take pride in caring for the natural world, including our wildlife and their habitats,” the governor said. “Ornate box turtles are especially popular here in the Good Life. Thank you to Nebraska Game and Parks for educating the next generation about our state’s rich biodiversity.”

The ornate box turtle joins the sandhill crane as the first state symbols to be designated since 1998. Ricketts named the crane as Nebraska’s state migratory bird in March, as the first wave of birds arrived along the Platte River.

Declaring the sandhill crane to be the state migratory bird means the western meadowlark will remain as the state bird, a distinction it has held since 1929, despite occasional debates about other options.

Nebraska also has a state insect (the honeybee), a state mammal (the whitetailed deer) and a state fish (the channel catfish). But none of Nebraska’s 48 species of reptiles — which include nine turtle species, 10 lizard species and 29 snake species — had been named the state reptile.

Game and Parks officials pushed for the box turtle to fill that spot, according to the governor’s spokeswoman, Alex Reuss. Wildlife specialists with the department had put together the reptile contest earlier.

Ornate box turtles can be identified by the bright yellow lines on shells with a base color of brown to black, according to the Game and Parks website. They have yellow to orange spots on the legs, neck and head and males may have bright red markings on their front legs. They can get up to 6 inches across.

The turtles are mostly found in short and mixed grass prairies in the western part of Nebraska and in the Sandhills. They are omnivores, feeding on succulent plants, worms, dung beetles and small vertebrates, and, according to the website, are extremely active after a rain.

The box turtle and sandhill crane join a long list of state symbols. The list includes better known and widely used items, such as the state flag, state seal and state motto (“Equality Before the Law”). But some appear to be curiosities, such as the state soil (Holdrege series), state American folk dance (square dance) and state fossil (mammoth).

Until 1997, people seeking a state symbol designation had to get a law passed. But lawmakers eventually washed their hands of the job and passed a law transferring power to the governor to name state symbols.

Former Gov. Ben Nelson named several before he left office at the beginning of 1999. He threaded the political needle carefully on some choices, naming Nebraska-born Kool-Aid as the state soft drink while designating milk as the state beverage. He declared St. Paul to be the state historic baseball capital and Wakefield as the state baseball capital.

But, no other governor added to the symbols until now.