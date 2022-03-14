Gretna's trees take center stage

After a postponement last year caused by COVID-19, the 15th Annual Gretna Tree Talk was held on March 5 at Gretna’s Squire John Thomas Elementary School in the common area.

Attendance exceed more than 90 tree enthusiasts, record turnout.

The talk was hosted by the Gretna Arbor Society (Tree Board) and sponsored by the Nebraska Arborists Association (NAA). The audience was made up of local Gretna residents, Extension master gardeners and Certified Nebraska Arborists.

The keynote speaker was Jan Riggenbach, garden speaker and retired syndicated garden writer. Her presentation -- “These Trees are Another Story” -- dealt with the planting and care of understory trees. She was followed by Certified ISA Arborist Lorrie Grueber, Certified ISA Arborist and Lincoln’s Community Operations Forester. Grueber's presentation dealt with “Pruning Young Trees.”

After a break for refreshments and time to look over the items for sale from Wild Birds Unlimited, Rockbrook Village Square, NFS Green Infrastructure Coordinator Justin Evertson closed out the Gretna talk with his presentation on “The Nitty Gritty of Tree Selection and Care.” Evertson’s talk was a broad tree presentation hitting on many of the key issues of tree care with an emphasis on the importance of growing nut-bearing trees.

As usual, the Tree Talk closed with some very exciting door prizes. The following is a list of companies or organizations donating door prize items: O’Reilly Auto Parts, Ty’s Outdoor Power & Service, Nebraska Forest Service, Finders Keepers Landscaping, Great Plains Nursery, Gretna Arbor Society, Earl May, Gurney’s, Wild Birds Unlimited, Town & Country Floral and Heartland Nuts.

A special thanks goes out to Hy-Vee for their gift card donation for refreshments and to Thomas Elementary School secretary Tiffany Fuller for taking care of the arrangements allowing the Gretna Tree Talk to take place in this great Gretna school.

Even though admission to the 15th Annual Gretna Talk was a free event, we did ask for donations to the Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry. A total of 177 food items were donated in addition to $61 in cash for the pantry. That is the largest amount ever collected at a Gretna Tree Talk.

In closing, I want to leave you with a list of other tree-related events being conducted by your Gretna Arbor Society:

• Fifth Grade Poster Contest Awards Night, April 28, 7 p.m. at Thomas Elementary School.

• Gretna Arbor Day Celebration, April 29, 2:15 p.m. at Harvest Hills Elementary School.

• Gretna Tree Planting, April 30, 9 a.m., Leo Royal Park, Gretna.

• Fall Gretna Tree Giveaway & Tree Workshop, Sept. 24, 11 a.m., Gretna Middle School.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.