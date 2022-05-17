 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Grills shine Saturday at GHS car show

The annual Skills & Grills Car, Truck and Tractor Show was held Saturday, May 14 at Gretna High School.

The show is sponsored by the Meadowlark Model A Ford Club and the Gretna High School SkillsUSA chapter, with a portion of proceeds benefiting student competition trips.

Roughly 50 vehicles were on display at this year's event.

Award plaques are sponsored by local businesses and created by students in the SkillsUSA program. This year's sponsors were: American National Bank, Ag West, Gretna Chiropractic, Harney Realty, Hintz Auto Repair, McKinney's, U-Save Pharmacy, We'll Smoke U, Pinnacle Bank, Ty's Outdoor Power, Reichert Family Dentistry, Ace Hardware, Rox Wheel Taxes/Bookkeeping, NAPA Gretna, NAPA Ashland, Gretna Vision Source, F&M Bank, Dove Auto, Kersten's Midwest Auto Body and Haver's Auto Repair.

