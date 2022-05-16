Groundbreaking makes way for Hillcrest Highlands

Hillcrest Health Services broke ground on its $51 million project -- Hillcrest Highlands -- on Thursday, May 12.

The “continuing care retirement community” will offer three levels of care -- independent living, assisted living and memory care.

The 24-acre retirement community at 10890 S. 208th St. -- the former Rod Kush property on Highway 6, just north of Highway 370) -- will include concierge services and 24-hour staffing; all utilities (including cable, phone and WiFi); a Wellness Center, complete with a fitness gym, studio for classes and the Serenity Spa & Salon; dining experiences, including Drummond’s Restaurant, with formal and causal (carry-out) options, and Highview Pub, which will offer a view of the downtown Omaha skyline; Highlands Hall, a performing arts center for entertainment and lifelong learning; Creation Station, a fine arts studio; Sutherland Library, Club Room & St. Andrew’s Room with golf simulator; and beautiful veranda, gardens, courtyards, pickleball courts, trails and water features.

At the groundbreaking, Mayor Mike Evans called the project a “great cooperation and partnership,” a joint effort between many community members, Hillcrest, the City of Gretna, the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce and more. He expects the project to only enhance the quality of living in town.

The project is expected to bring nearly 200 jobs to Gretna.

“The more jobs we get here, the more of a community we become,” Evans said.

Hillcrest Highlands is named in honor of the Scottish Highlands, a nod to the history of Gretna, a city named after the Gretna Green, a village in Scotland.

The community is expected to open in 2024.

