Gun debate found at Gretna rally, local ties to White House signing ceremony

Sarpy County officials could be found advocating for both side of the gun control debate earlier this month.

Rep. Don Bacon told a Gretna crowd that he remains opposed to gun control legislation, and a Papillion native attended a White House signing ceremony for a bill passed in response to recent mass shooting.

A mass shooting at a parade outside Chicago on Independence Day claimed the lives of seven people and left more than 30 people injured by a gunman with a semi-automatic rifle.

Bacon told reporters at a campaign stop July 7 that, while “every loss of life is tragic,” gun owners should not face weapon restrictions.

“The real issue is the majority of Americans are law abiding people, so what we are talking about is restricting the 99% when it’s the half percent or whatever it is -- the fringe -- that are breaking the law,” Bacon said.

“I would rather focus on the law-breakers and the violent people versus law-abiding people. That’s where I am at,” he said.

A few days later, Melody Vaccaro, a Papillion native and president of Nebraskans Against Gun Violence, went to Washington, D.C.,for the signing of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act.

Vaccaro, a founding member of the state group, worked with President Joe Biden’s transition team as part of a gun safety research study following the November 2020 election. She said attending the ceremony "was incredible" but lamented Nebraska's elected officials didn't contribute to the legislation.

“It was bittersweet to be here today to celebrate the first piece of legislation in 30 years to combat gun violence and know that none of the Nebraska delegation signed it,” Vaccaro said in an interview after the ceremony.

The Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, passed in June, is the first major piece of federal legislation since the Brady Bill in 1993 and the assault weapons ban in 1994. The new law strengthens background checks for buyers under 21, creates federal penalties for straw purchasers and increases funding for mental health programs and school security.

The act has funding to create and administer state laws keeping weapons from those who pose a danger to themselves or others. It also adds convicted domestic violence abusers to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System.

Polling indicates Americans, including gun owners, support measures that go beyond the congressional action. An NPR/IPSOS poll taken in June after a mass shooting at a grade school in Uvalde, Texas, that left 19 children dead and two teachers shows 84% of all Americans support universal background checks for all gun sales, including private sales and gun shows.

The poll also shows majority support for raising the minimum age to buy any kind of gun — including semi-automatic weapons — from 18 to 21, designing schools with one entrance guarded by armed police and so-called “red flag” laws that allow law enforcement officers to petition the courts to temporarily remove guns from people judges deem dangerous.

Banning the sale of AR-15-style semi-automatic rifles is popular with 61% of all Americans, but that policy’s popularity falls to 42% among gun owners.

Nebraskans Against Gun Violence primarily focuses on measures to safely store weapons and keep them out of the hands of children, as well as advocating solutions by local governments for their individual communities, Vaccaro said.

Based on the rhetoric in the media, Vaccaro said it'd be easy to imagine people would be furious at Nebraskans Against Gun Violence. Yet she said "it is not like that at all."

“When you are talking to people face to face from all walks of the community, they are onboard. They are like ‘Oh yea, we lock up our guns’. They can’t wait to tell you. They are proud to tell you," Vaccaro said.

“This isn’t really a debate in regular communities,” she added. “It’s a settled debate everywhere but in politics.”

At Bacon's campaign stop -- a Vets for Bacon Rally, which was hosted by VFW Post 10725 -- he said he believes the people attending the rally didn't want their Second Amendment rights taken away, including even small changes like limiting the size of magazines for semi-automatic weapons.

“We can have that debate,” Bacon said. “I don’t know if the majority of the American people are there.”

The congressman said he supports increased funding of mental health initiatives in public schools, children’s hospitals, community health centers and the expansion of services in Medicaid. He said the Highland Park shooter "had red flags" that he might be violent.

“Illinois has red flag laws," Bacon said. "Those laws were not enforced in that case. He should not have been able to buy a gun.”

Vaccaro said such measures are a complicated, nuanced procedure to develop.

“It is thinking through –- with judges, prosecutors, defense attorneys -– what is the process if someone is dangerous in our community. What is the plan?” she said. “When Don Bacon says something like ‘I am not even going to come to the table to think it through, how that might look and what that might be,’ he is kind of shirking off his duty as a public official to wrestle with the hard questions about our society.”

A 1998 graduate of Papillion La Vista High School, Vaccaro moved to the area from Washington, D.C., when she was 8 years old. Her father, a sound engineer for the U.S. Air Force Bands, was transferred to Offutt Air Force Base to work on a series of record albums.

Vaccaro reflected upon the opportunity to participate in the Rose Garden ceremony.

“Just showing up at the White House and hearing the band play was like coming full circle,” she said. “It was celebratory, but it was also a reminder that this is an issue where real people are gone. It impacts families for generations when someone is killed, either by someone else’s hand or their own. There are things we can do when we come together, and we should do.”