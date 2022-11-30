Heavy Brewing offers place for Gretna to meet neighbors

Walking into Heavy Brewing on a recent afternoon, the sounds of heavy machinery filled the air of the industrial park that’s home to Gretna’s newest gathering place.

Heavy Brewing had a soft opening Nov. 5 and has already hosted many gatherings, including Gretna and Nebraska football fans, birthday parties and other social occasions.

The business offers a food menu featuring pizza and soft drinks alongside its craft beer tap list, and it’s starting to offer wine and mixed drinks as well.

Jeff Gude, one of the brewers who operates Heavy with two partners, said he lives in Gretna and had wanted to open a brewery for years.

“We always knew Gretna was our target,” Gude said. “It’s a fast-growing area. It has a huge demographic of who we serve here.”

The southwest portion of the Omaha metro area doesn’t have as many craft beer options, so there was an opportunity in Gretna as well, Gude said.

Gude’s father-in-law pushed them to open, and they found the spot on 20333 Patton St. and realized it has the potential for a fantastic vibe.

Gude said many people know that “family in the neighborhood that has a really cool garage that you can watch games” that always has good beer and good food. Heavy Brewing aims to be that for anyone who walks in the door of the business.

Walking past the vestibule into the main space, the ceilings tower overhead while tables dot a spacious interior. A bar with stools and a wall of taps separates the customer area from the brewing space, with a pickup window offering access to the kitchen.

“We’re not a bar,” Gude said. “We’re a brewery. We have normal times. We want families in here. Most of the time, we have kids over there playing games, hanging out, while the parents can sit here and have a beer, watch a game and have some of our pizzas or salad.”

A party room is offset with a giant garage door, and garage doors will also allow the brewery to welcome in fresh air when the temperatures are a little more cooperative.

“We’ve been getting slammed with requests for events,” Gude said.

Inquiries have come from Christmas parties to corporate gatherings, as well as municipal events, birthdays, sports team gatherings, book clubs and even a wedding reception rental.

So far, business has been successful since opening, with beer and food sales both strong.

“It’s actually been extremely encouraging talking to people in the community who come in here and saying, ‘I’m so glad that somebody finally built a space like this in Gretna.’ There are limited places to go,” Gude said. “I know that Good Life just opened up, but some place that Gretna can grasp onto as their own.”

Gude said that Heavy wants to be associated with Gretna. It’s not going to advertise itself as an Omaha business.

“We’re wanting to be something that the community can rally behind,” he said.

The brewery is named for the fact that its early beers were coming out more alcoholic than intended — “heavy,” in other words.

Gude said that discrepancy came from not using the right tools in the onset, although when the professional brewing system was installed, it also started out putting out heavy brews.

“We kind of stuck with it,” Gude said.

The keys for the business are to have friendly staff, where everyone feels invited, in an environment that has a “good vibe” with a premium product for sale.

“I can’t come in here and be like, ‘Dude, you have the nicest people in the world, but your beer sucks,’ so we wanted to make sure that we had that,” Gude said. “I’ve spent a lot of time going to different breweries across the U.S. and even around the world, and one of the things that continues to draw me in and provides that sense of community to me is the environment.”

Major breweries build palaces with “cool, neat atmospheres” where people can go to hang out and meet new people and become a community gathering place.

Longterm, distribution of Heavy’s beer to the larger region is a goal, Gude said. But the taproom experience comes first, while the product develops maturity and consistency.

“Our business plan was really focused on creating this and then evolving to that,” he said. “This is a place for anyone and everyone.”

Heavy Brewing is open most days 3 to 9 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursday; 3 to 10 pm. Fridays and Saturdays; and 3 to 8 p.m. Sundays. It’s closed Tuesdays. Find more information and announcements at facebook.com/heavybrewingne or the brewery’s website, heavybrewing.beer.