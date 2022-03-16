Herring resigns, Ward 1 council seat open

Logan Herring has resigned from the Gretna City Council.

Herring, Ward 1 representative, recently graduated from his studies and moved out of the district he represented, Mayor Mike Evans said at a recent council meeting.

Herring was serving his second term, after being re-elected in 2020. He was first elected to the seat in 2016.

Evans announced the vacancy of the Ward 1 council seat at the Tuesday, March 15 meeting of the council.

Applications opened Wednesday, March 16 and will close at noon on Monday, April 4.

Interested parties are encouraged to apply. Applicants must live within the Ward 1 district, as outlined in the new wards established by the council on Nov. 16, 2021.

Qualified applicants should submit a letter or interest and qualification to the city office, ATTN: City Administrator, by mailing to 204 N McKenna Ave./P.O. Box 69, Gretna, NE 68028 or placing in the City Hall drop box at 204 N McKenna Ave.

From there, the mayor will submit a recommendation to fill the seat. His recommendation is not required to come from the applications, but qualified parties are encouraged to apply.

Once the mayor makes his recommendation, the council will have the final vote to either accept or deny the nominee. The council will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, April 12 to consider a new Ward 1 representative.

The new representative will finish Herring’s term, which runs through December 3, 2024.

