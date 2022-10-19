HETRA hosts Big Brothers Big Sisters to learn about horses

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands brought 20 mentor-mentee matches to the Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy barn in Gretna on Saturday afternoon for an equine-assisted learning activity intended to strengthen relationships and improve communication skills.

The Bigs and Littles learned how to properly care for the horses, while having a chance to step into their stalls to brush them, as well as how to read the horses’ body language — especially their ears — so they can carefully approach and interact with them.

The event allowed both nonprofits an opportunity to collaborate and provide a safe and educational experience. Big Brothers Big Sisters provides a wide variety of activities for its participants to get out into the community together and forge deeper connections.

Shannon Riecken of Gretna attended the afternoon with her Little, Alissa, who lives near Interstate 680 and Fort Street in Omaha. They’ve been matched for more than a year and enjoy having new experiences together.

“It’s been really fund to get to know each other and grow together,” Riecken said. “We’ve been setting some goals, where we’re going to try things we’ve never done before, which led us here today, because she’s never been around horses.”

Riecken said it was cool to watch how the horse responded to them.

“Her head would go up, and she was happier. Her ears were responding to her body language,” Riecken said.

Besides the HETRA outing, they’ve attended some baseball games, including the College World Series, and tried some new cuisines at restaurants, such as having sushi for the first time. They also work on schoolwork together.

“We try to make it to as many activities as possible, but then we make our own plans and we do our own things, too,” Riecken said.

Riecken encouraged people who are considering being a mentor to explore the opportunity.

“You’re impacting lives,” she said. “I feel like being a Big is impacting my life for the better, just by getting to know her and her family and challenging me to do things that I wouldn’t do either.”

Emma Steeve, marketing and outreach manager for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said the match activities like the trip to HETRA are free or discounted, providing an opportunity to get together that doesn’t require a significant financial investment.

“We want the activities to be fun, educational and safe, so this just ticked all of those boxes for us,” Steeve said. “We’re just really fortunate that we were able to partner with them today.”

Ceyenna Kanne, HETRA’s communications specialist, said the Gretna nonprofit’s Drive to Ride Campaign is seeking the community’s financial support.

“HETRA enjoys collaborating with organizations within the community like Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Midlands to provide activities for the individuals they serve,” Kanne said. “Equine-assisted learning activities can be tailored to fit a variety of groups to help work on goals they have with the addition of strengthening relationships and improving communication skills.”

Those interested in volunteering at HETRA can visit hetra.org. Those interested in learning about being a mentor can visit mentoromaha.org.