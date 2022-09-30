 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
HETRA plans run to support its financial assistance fund

Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy is holding its annual Drive to Ride Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The 2K/5K fun run kick starts HETRA's 2022 fundraising campaign. HETRA saw a 63% increase in financial assistance requests this year, and 100% of the funds raised at the run will go toward the organization's Participant Sponsorship Fund.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the HETRA Barn, 10130 S. 222nd St. in Gretna. The event follows at 9 a.m. along an all-terrain route. Virtual participation is also available.

Advanced registration runs until the morning of Oct. 15 at hetra.org.

HETRA is an equine-assisted services center for adults and children of all ability levels. Its mission is to improve the quality of life both physically and emotionally of adults and children through equine-assisted activities.

