HETRA plans run to support its financial assistance fund

Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy is holding its annual Drive to Ride Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The 2K/5K fun run kick starts HETRA's 2022 fundraising campaign. HETRA saw a 63% increase in financial assistance requests this year, and 100% of the funds raised at the run will go toward the organization's Participant Sponsorship Fund.

Check-in begins at 8 a.m. at the HETRA Barn, 10130 S. 222nd St. in Gretna. The event follows at 9 a.m. along an all-terrain route. Virtual participation is also available.

Advanced registration runs until the morning of Oct. 15 at hetra.org.

HETRA is an equine-assisted services center for adults and children of all ability levels. Its mission is to improve the quality of life both physically and emotionally of adults and children through equine-assisted activities.