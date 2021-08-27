HETRA receives $10,000 grant from United Way of the Midlands

“Since starting sessions at HETRA, I’ve noticed that my son is so much stronger," said Alexie Herrmann. "He can jump and bend now and that wasn’t happening before. His body is also more regulated which means he’s not getting injured as often. I am over the moon that we found this place and they’ve helped us... I never would have thought about getting my 3-year-old on a horse but it’s a highlight of our week. Nikola tries so hard and does so much to help his body work better. This is a huge help to him and our family and I know it is helping him gain more access to his environments in his day to day life. What I see him do on a horse helps more than any other therapy has."