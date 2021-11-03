HETRA welcomes two new miniature horses for new Onsite Learning Program

“Being in Gretna, that’s a long distance from some of those communities in Omaha,” said occupational therapist and HETRA CEO Edye Godden. “We started thinking, how can we reach them and help connect them with horses?”

Merry and LaLa came with extensive show experience and have completed hours of training, including handling, commands and desensitization to things they might not be used to: bikes, large trucks, wheelchairs and dogs, for example. The pair recently completed a site visit to Gretna Wine & Spirits and their first school visit.

“They have to love people, they have to love that attention and be comfortable with that,” Godden said.

HETRA has done miniature visits with its resident minis Stormy and Blue before, primarily to senior living and special needs populations, but there was no curriculum tied to the visits at that time.

“Miniatures are great, they’re very portable and much less intimidating,” Godden said.

After success this fall, HETRA plans to fully launch the Miniature Horse Onsite Learning Program this spring. Programming options are endless and organizers have ideas on how to tie in math, reading, science and history into their programs.