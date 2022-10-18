Hillcrest celebrates opening of Silver Ridge, continues work on Highlands

Hillcrest Health Systems recently completed a renovation of Hillcrest Silver Ridge and is making significant progress on the construction of Hillcrest Highlands.

The Bellevue-based company is also opening villas and plans to open a tower at Freedom Village in Bellevue, bookending its growth with investments at both ends of Highway 370.

Jim Janicki, vice president of marketing and communications at Hillcrest, said the company has been focused on growth for years. In 2012, Hillcrest had about 450 employees across three campuses. Now it has more than 1,300 employees across eight campuses.

“The thing that’s so amazing, I think, about Hillcrest is that we’re so Sarpy County focused,” Janicki said. “This is our home. That’s where we started. We’re locally owned and operated. The six owners of Hillcrest operations all live in Bellevue and Papillion.”

Janicki, who is one of the co-owners of Hillcrest’s operations, said they’re able to keep a close eye on the business and work closely with leadership teams.

“Our 370 strategy seems to be paying off,” he said. “Six of our eight properties are along Highway 370. So we got two in Bellevue, two in Papillion and two in Gretna.”

Silver Ridge

Last month, Hillcrest celebrated finishing a $1.7 million renovation to enhance all the common spaces at Silver Ridge, including new carpeting, paint, lighting and a new theater.

The facility now features a place to play games, a cinema with a snack parlor, an exercise and wellness center and a large sports bar — adding more options for residents to socialize.

The 22-year-old Silver Ridge Assisted Living & Memory Support on Hackberry Drive by Gretna High School was acquired by Hillcrest in December 2018 from the Sedlacek family. The company announced plans for Hillcrest Highlands at the same time — representing a significant expansion into Gretna.

Janicki said the renovation was a chance to “put our touches on it” and brought the facility up to the standards of a Hillcrest building.

One of those touches was naming the gift shop after McKinney’s, the longtime grocery store that recently closed to make way for Ace Hardware’s expanded store.

“We decided to name our gift shop McKinney’s,” Janicki said. “They’ve been such Gretna legends since the 90s when they opened their store and they were the only grocery store in town. So we wanted to pay tribute to them.”

Nate Olsen offered congratulations to Hillcrest on behalf of the Gretna Chamber of Commerce during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for Silver Ridge.

“They take such great care of our community, but they also take such great care of our seniors,” Olsen said. “Hillcrest is constantly investing back in to the community, both with a new development and in this existing facility.”

Highlands of Gretna

A brand-new independent living, assisted living and memory support retirement community is rising on the site of the former Rod Kush mansion on Highway 6, just north of Highway 370.

The project is being built by Hillcrest in partnership with the late Frank Krejci’s Century Development and Omaha-based Essex Communities. It anticipates opening in May 2024.

Century Development owned the land and approached Hillcrest to do a joint venture, Janicki said. Hillcrest will operate the continuity of care community on the campus, which will offer skilled nursing services to residents.

The $51 million project is more than 30 acres and will have garden homes surrounding a larger building that will have 86 independent living apartments, 26 assisted living apartments and 15 memory support units.

“It’s going up faster than I can believe,” Janicki said. “Pretty exciting.”

Freedom Village

An active 55-plus senior community in Bellevue, Freedom Village is growing by the day, providing additional independent living opportunities.

“We have a combination of garden homes and apartments,” Janicki said. “We already have our first residents living in the first few garden homes.”

Garden homes will continue to open every few weeks through January, and the apartments in the four-story tower along Highway 370 are expected to open soon thereafter.

Freedom Village’s construction has remained on schedule after being delayed initially to make sure the designs matched Hillcrest’s vision for the community.

“We had to go back a couple times because what actually ended up happening was the cost of construction kept coming back higher and higher every time,” Janicki said. “We were able to lock in and get it done, and we’ve worked with Boyd Jones construction and the Home Company to get those built.”

The garden homes surround a common green space with walking paths and a firepit and some seating areas. The community also has a dog park and the apartment building has a clubhouse with a fitness gym and spaces for residents to gather.

“They might have happy hours or card games or other things that they enjoy,” Janicki said.

Additional growth

Hillcrest has been expanding its home and community services into other counties as it has worked on its three Sarpy County construction projects.

“We’ve got our hospice moved into Iowa last year,” Janicki said. “That has been tremendously successful.”

The company has continued to set records for its census in Iowa. It now serves 12 counties in southwest Iowa and eastern Nebraska, as well as home care in 13 counties.

Hillcrest operates an office on West Broadway in Council Bluffs last year, a requirement to offer its services in the state. Hillcrest now serves just over 30 Iowa patients at a time.

“We were able to start serving patients in Pottawattamie, Mills and Harrison counties last year, and now we’ve grown it,” Janicki said. “It’s almost a third of what we’re doing in in Nebraska.”

The company completed a $6 million renovation of Hillcrest Shadow Lake in Papillion, which it acquired in 2017 and updated in 2020. Hillcrest is also considering building out the last few villas at Hillcrest Country Estates in Papillion, which surround a pond with a waterfall and a fountain.

“It’s going to depend upon construction costs and availability of the builders,” Janicki said.

Real estate ventures

While Hillcrest Health Systems continues to focus on providing top-notch care for its residents, the company has recently spun off a real estate venture.

Jolene Roberts, who founded Hillcrest in 1988, is now president of Hillcrest Real Estate Development, which is internally referred to as H-RED for short. Todd Aerni is the vice president of real estate development.

“Todd and Jolene are the only two employees of H-RED,” Janicki said. “All of the land is owned by H-RED. So for all of our properties, H-RED owns the land. And so Jolene is still involved in the real estate and the development and ensuring the upkeep and the renovations and all of that, but she’s no longer involved in the day-to-day operations.”

That gives Roberts the opportunity to focus on the next phase of her career while still being connected to the organization. H-RED can also explore real estate ventures outside the Hillcrest communities at its base, such as apartment communities or medical offices.

“She has a passion for real estate and development and creating new things,” Janicki said. “By splitting off the real estate side, H-RED can go and do other things and grow the organization.”