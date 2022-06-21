Holy Family Shrine celebrates 20th anniversary with Mass, music

The Holy Family Shrine overlooks the hustle and bustle of Interstate 80, offering a retreat to nature that’s nestled between Omaha and Lincoln just minutes from the Nebraska Crossing outlet mall in Gretna.

With bees buzzing along the ground and babbling water flowing through the visitor’s center and the glass chapel, the Holy Family Shrine has now been open for 20 years,

“I’m just excited that we’ve reached our 20th year given that we are solely supported by visitors who come here and a few regular donors,” office manager Bridget Chatterson said.

The 23-acre site has a visitor center, conference room and walking paths along its grounds, including the Way of the Cross trail that’s roughly the same distance that Jesus carried the cross, and an outdoor steel Crucifix that proclaims the shrine’s Catholic identity.

“What we hear the most, from a lot of our guests, is that they’ve never experienced anything like this before,” caretaker Matt Sakowski. “There are all kinds of churches around the world that are very beautiful, but this has an atmosphere and experience just unlike anything else.”

Some are blown away by the chapel, while others experience nature in a way they haven’t before, Sakowski said. It’s convenient for locals, and it’s a tourist destination that has drawn travelers from all corners of the globe: Germany, South Africa, Kuwait, Australia, New Zealand, just to name a few.

“There are so many ways to experience God here, and that’s what is so comforting to all of our guests,” Sakowski said.

Sakowski said it’s “truly a miracle” the visitors have kept the doors open all these years.

The shine plans to mark its 20th anniversary with a special mass on Saturday, June 25, and with musical performances this summer.

The Rev. Matthew Gutowski, the founding priest of the shrine, will delivery a special anniversary Mass on Saturday at 10 a.m. Chatterson said a reception will follow afterward in the visitor’s center.

“It will just be in celebration of our anniversary,” Chatterson said. “We’re hoping it will be a good turnout.”

The first of the trio of summer musical performances was held June 3 with Grace Giebler. Tracy Hoye will perform July 5, followed by Hannah Keisling on Aug. 5.

“The music starts at 8 o’clock, partly because the sun is beating into the chapel and it can get quite warm,” Chatterson said. “We’ll be open until the end of the music, which will be about 9:30 (p.m.).”

Visitors who are making their first trip to the Holy Family Shrine, or their hundredth, are invited to take in the experience in recognition of the 20th anniversary.

Sakowski said visitors can look out on Interstate 80 and see many people hurrying by who are stressed or anxious about what waits at their destination.

“The more you look at that, you realize that’s what the world does to us,” Sakowski said. “We’re always in a hurry. We’re always worried about things.”

The shrine offers peace and quiet and a chance to press pause on those daily troubles.

“God doesn’t always want us to be in such a hurry and to be so stressed and overwhelmed,” Sakowski said. “He wants us to enjoy Creation, all the things that he’s blessed us with. And, and when you look out at the landscape over here, there are a billion miracles going on right before our eyes. But, sadly, with the world the way it is today, we don’t pay attention to them.”

Sakowski added: “Our founders cared so much that they wanted to share their faith and build a place where every single person on this planet, they could feel they could come here and experience God in their own way. You know, we all have our own experience with God, and and this place is here for everyone to relax to find quiet time to find peace.”

The Holy Family Shrine is open Mondays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m. It stays open until 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month, and it’s closed on Easter, Thanksgiving, the day after Christmas and New Year’s Day. Find more information at holyfamilyshrine.com.

