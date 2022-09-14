Homeschool Hike set for Sept. 21 at Schramm Park

School is back, and so are the Homeschool Hikes, starting Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna.

Homeschool Hikes are a nature exploration program for homeschool families. They will take place on the third Wednesday of the month, through December, at 9 a.m.

An outdoor educator leads a guided hike while participants ask questions, draw, observe and make discoveries in nature, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission news release.

Visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information and to register.