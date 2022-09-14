 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Homeschool Hike set for Sept. 21 at Schramm Park

  •

School is back, and so are the Homeschool Hikes, starting Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna.

Homeschool Hikes are a nature exploration program for homeschool families. They will take place on the third Wednesday of the month, through December, at 9 a.m.

An outdoor educator leads a guided hike while participants ask questions, draw, observe and make discoveries in nature, according to a Nebraska Game and Parks Commission news release.

Visit the event listing at calendar.outdoornebraska.gov for more information and to register.

