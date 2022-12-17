Hunters, landowners invited to discuss big game at meeting

Hunters and landowners are encouraged to offer their feedback on big game issues during the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s public information meetings this winter.

A three-hour meeting is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the Schramm Education Center near Gretna. The meeting will follow a different format than years past.

The first hour will be an open house with time to talk with wildlife biologists, conservation officers and staff. Biologists will make a presentation at 6 p.m. and discuss big game harvest results and season structure. Then they will take questions on topics such as big game management, depredation, permits, antlerless harvest, trophy management and diseases.

Other meetings are scheduled throughout the state. The meeting at Schramm, located at 21502 W. Highway 31, will be held in the education center's classroom. Attendees do not need a state park sticker to park in the parking lot. Enter through the education center.

Anyone who cannot attend a meeting can register for a virtual big game information sessions at 7 p.m. Jan. 3. at OutdoorNebraska.org/FishGameMeetings.