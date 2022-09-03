Husker Diesel of Gretna fined $60,000 by EPA over emission 'defeat devices'

A Gretna business was fined by federal officials for offering illegal "defeat devices" for vehicle engines designed to render emission controls inoperative.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said in a news release that Husker Diesel Inc. will pay a fine of $60,150 and will demolish its inventories of defeat device components to resolve alleged violations of the federal Clean Air Act. The company will also certify that it has stopped selling or installing such devices. The EPA also fined businesses in Iowa and Missouri.

“Modifying auto emissions controls is illegal, contributes significantly to harmful air pollution and makes it harder to meet air quality standards,” David Cozad, director of EPA Region 7’s Enforcement and Compliance Assurance Division, said in the release. “These illegal practices exacerbate the effects of pollution in already overburdened communities.”

The EPA said Husker Diesel operates in a community "already disproportionately affected by pollution." The federal agency has identified stopping aftermarket devices that circumvent measures to control ozone and other emissions as a top priority.

The Flying J truck stop in Gretna also was the subject of a recent EPA enforcement action for chronic violations of water pollution limits.