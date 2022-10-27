Hydrodog brings dog grooming services directly to clients

Hydrodog of Gretna held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 6 with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

The mobile dog grooming business sports a giant blue dog on its truck, which travels to customers' homes or other gathering spots to help bathe and groom canine pets.

The pup-themed truck serving Gretna is named Butterball, and it has been seen around town prior to its ribbon-cutting, including during Gretna Days.

Mobile grooming is a newer approach to traditional pet care. Instead of customers leaving home to take an animal to a grooming appointment, or attempting to provide that care at home, a vehicle travels to them to provide one-on-one services.

Several other businesses in Sarpy County offer mobile grooming, including Loyal Companion K9 Comfort Spa, Pawtastic Mobile Grooming and HydroDog Oliver, all based in Papillion.

Paul Passauer, co-owner of the Papillion Hydrodog franchise, said demand has been huge over the past two years. Not only is their truck fully booked with clients from Papillion, La Vista and Bellevue, but it has a long waitlist, he told the Gretna Breeze in August.

Inside his big, blue, dog-shaped vehicle, one can find a sink to bathe animals and all the tools the groomer could need. On top of a counter sits the dogs who he brushes and trims.

Find more information at hydrodog.com/butterball or facebook.com/HydroDogButterball.