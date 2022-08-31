 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Aug. 31

Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Aug. 31

HETRA mourning program manager who died Monday
Sarpy

HETRA mourning program manager who died Monday

Gretna is mourning the loss of a community leader.

GHS teacher named Nebraska History Teacher of the Year
Gretna

GHS teacher named Nebraska History Teacher of the Year

  • Hailey Stolze
As a self-proclaimed “massive history nerd,” Gretna High School Teacher Alise Pape said she has a huge passion for educating students about the past.

Sarpy County coffee shops struggling to survive pandemic, inflation
Gretna

Sarpy County coffee shops struggling to survive pandemic, inflation

  • Hailey Stolze
Since the pandemic, coffee shops in Sarpy County have had to overcome many challenges.

New postcard requirement will call attention to property tax increases
Gretna

New postcard requirement will call attention to property tax increases

  • Martha Stoddard Omaha World-Herald
The latest tool to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Sarpy County property owners next month.

FOOTBALL: Gretna floods Burke in season-opening win
Gretna

FOOTBALL: Gretna floods Burke in season-opening win

  • Peter Burtnett
From the first snap, Gretna flooded Omaha Burke in a 44-0 win on the road to open their defense of a vacated state championship.

CROSS COUNTRY: Gretna boys win Class of Metro, girls finish second
Gretna

CROSS COUNTRY: Gretna boys win Class of Metro, girls finish second

  • Peter Burtnett
PAPILLION – Gretna boys cross country opened the season with a first place finish in the Class of the Metro tournament at Walnut Creek Recreat…

Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training
Gretna

Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training

The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class …

SOFTBALL: Gydesen drives in 11 as Gretna stays undefeated in Lincoln
Gretna

SOFTBALL: Gydesen drives in 11 as Gretna stays undefeated in Lincoln

  • Peter Burtnett
Gretna continued their undefeated start to the season, winning three at the Lincoln Public Schools Classic on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Gretna's Sarah Weber helps power Nebraska soccer to win
Gretna

Gretna's Sarah Weber helps power Nebraska soccer to win

  • Omaha World-Herald
Gretna's Sarah Weber finished with a goal and an assist to help Nebraska earn a 3-1 soccer win over Weber State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.

PHOTO: Big Red in the Emerald Isle
Gretna

PHOTO: Big Red in the Emerald Isle

MAPA seeks input on transit plan
Bellevue

MAPA seeks input on transit plan

A visually-impaired senior citizen calls her city’s paratransit bus service for a ride to a doctor’s appointment.

PHOTOS: Optimists welcome GHS athletes, mayor
Gretna

PHOTOS: Optimists welcome GHS athletes, mayor

Gretna High School Activities Director Matt Curtis visited with the Gretna Optimist Club last week, bringing along coaches and student-athlete…

