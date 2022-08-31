Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Aug. 31
Gretna is mourning the loss of a community leader.
As a self-proclaimed “massive history nerd,” Gretna High School Teacher Alise Pape said she has a huge passion for educating students about the past.
Since the pandemic, coffee shops in Sarpy County have had to overcome many challenges.
The latest tool to control property taxes should arrive in the mailboxes of Sarpy County property owners next month.
From the first snap, Gretna flooded Omaha Burke in a 44-0 win on the road to open their defense of a vacated state championship.
PAPILLION – Gretna boys cross country opened the season with a first place finish in the Class of the Metro tournament at Walnut Creek Recreat…
The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class …
Gretna continued their undefeated start to the season, winning three at the Lincoln Public Schools Classic on Saturday, Aug. 27.
Gretna's Sarah Weber finished with a goal and an assist to help Nebraska earn a 3-1 soccer win over Weber State on Sunday at Hibner Stadium.
A visually-impaired senior citizen calls her city’s paratransit bus service for a ride to a doctor’s appointment.
Gretna High School Activities Director Matt Curtis visited with the Gretna Optimist Club last week, bringing along coaches and student-athlete…