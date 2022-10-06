 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Oct. 5

  • 0
Gretna Breeze 10/5/22

From the Nebraska Examiner:

Rent aid program covering the bulk of Nebraska hits a snag as it sunsets

Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Oct. 5

Ace Hardware now open in former McKinney's store in Gretna
Gretna

Ace Hardware now open in former McKinney's store in Gretna

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Ace Hardware is now open in the former McKinney’s Food Center.

HETRA plans run to support its financial assistance fund
Gretna

HETRA plans run to support its financial assistance fund

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy is holding its annual Drive to Ride Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Early voting ballots on way to mailboxes in Sarpy County
Gretna

Early voting ballots on way to mailboxes in Sarpy County

  • Updated
  • 0

The Sarpy County Election Commission began mailing early voting ballots Monday to about 3,050 voters.

Gretna Breeze preparing candidate guide for 2022 general election
Gretna

Gretna Breeze preparing candidate guide for 2022 general election

  • Updated
  • 0

The Gretna Breeze is compiling a candidate guide for voters in the Nov. 8 general election.

Midlands Hospital vaccination clinic helps serve Sarpy/Cass County children
Gretna

Midlands Hospital vaccination clinic helps serve Sarpy/Cass County children

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

Sarpy and Cass county residents looking for a no-cost vaccination option can take advantage of an immunization clinic at CHI Health Midlands H…

Nebraska expert encourages public to keep up on their COVID boosters
Gretna

Nebraska expert encourages public to keep up on their COVID boosters

  • Henry J. Cordes Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Getting the latest COVID booster between now and Halloween can help people protect themselves over the upcoming holidays, a Nebraska physician says.

PHOTOS: Gretna Arbor Society plants trees at Lincoln Place Park
Gretna

PHOTOS: Gretna Arbor Society plants trees at Lincoln Place Park

  • 0
PHOTOS: Gretna Arbor Society gives away 150 free trees to residents
Gretna

PHOTOS: Gretna Arbor Society gives away 150 free trees to residents

  • Updated
  • 0
Stories cuts ribbon fornew Gretna coffee shop
Gretna

Stories cuts ribbon fornew Gretna coffee shop

  • Rachel George Editor
  • Updated
  • 0

A small crowd gathered Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recently opened Stories Coffee Company, 10520 S. 204th St., j…

Girl Scouts honor Gretna volunteer
Gretna

Girl Scouts honor Gretna volunteer

  • Updated
  • 0

Competitors, which have averaged 10 to 15 in number, play US Chess rated games. The club holds sanctioned tournaments only, which can range from one night to five weeks for the championship.

PHOTO: Car wash under construction near Gretna Walmart
Gretna

PHOTO: Car wash under construction near Gretna Walmart

  • Updated
  • 0
Sarpy County resident tapped to run Legal Aid of Nebraska
Gretna

Sarpy County resident tapped to run Legal Aid of Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0

Legal Aid of Nebraska announced its new executive director, who’ll take the reins of the largest statewide nonprofit civil legal aid provider …

National Newspaper Week: Newspapers are a product of their community
Gretna

National Newspaper Week: Newspapers are a product of their community

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a believer in newspapers.

Offutt Air Force Base runway renamed to reflect shift in compass in magnetic pole
Gretna
editor's pick

Offutt Air Force Base runway renamed to reflect shift in compass in magnetic pole

  • Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

Friday, the RC-135 reconnaissance jets based at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue will return from an 18-month hiatus at the Lincoln Airport.

Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway
Gretna

Jets land at Offutt Air Force Base to celebrate the opening of rebuilt runway

  • Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
  • 0

One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln.

SOFTBALL: Gretna edges Papio South in top 10 fight, finishes regular season undefeated
Gretna

SOFTBALL: Gretna edges Papio South in top 10 fight, finishes regular season undefeated

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Going into their top-10 matchup on Thursday, Sept. 29, both head coaches for Gretna and Papio South expected a fight.

SOFTBALL: Gretna cruises past Omaha South on senior night
Gretna

SOFTBALL: Gretna cruises past Omaha South on senior night

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

On a team that utilizes a younger lineup, No. 1 Gretna's four seniors were able to contribute with 3 RBIs in a 12-0 win over Omaha South on senior night Tuesday.

GIRLS GOLF: Reoh loses first-place playoff as Gretna finishes third at Metros
Gretna

GIRLS GOLF: Reoh loses first-place playoff as Gretna finishes third at Metros

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna senior Carleigh Reoh lost a first-place playoff, and the Dragons finished third overall at the Metro Tournament on Tuesday at Elmwood Golf Course.

FOOTBALL: Dragons never give up in thrilling 23-point fourth-quarter comeback
Gretna

FOOTBALL: Dragons never give up in thrilling 23-point fourth-quarter comeback

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna made the plays when they needed to, erasing a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.

 

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert