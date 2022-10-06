From the Nebraska Examiner:
Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Oct. 5
Ace Hardware is now open in the former McKinney’s Food Center.
Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy is holding its annual Drive to Ride Fun Run on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The Sarpy County Election Commission began mailing early voting ballots Monday to about 3,050 voters.
The Gretna Breeze is compiling a candidate guide for voters in the Nov. 8 general election.
Sarpy and Cass county residents looking for a no-cost vaccination option can take advantage of an immunization clinic at CHI Health Midlands H…
Getting the latest COVID booster between now and Halloween can help people protect themselves over the upcoming holidays, a Nebraska physician says.
A small crowd gathered Wednesday, Sept. 28, for a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the recently opened Stories Coffee Company, 10520 S. 204th St., j…
Competitors, which have averaged 10 to 15 in number, play US Chess rated games. The club holds sanctioned tournaments only, which can range from one night to five weeks for the championship.
Legal Aid of Nebraska announced its new executive director, who’ll take the reins of the largest statewide nonprofit civil legal aid provider …
If you’re reading this, chances are you’re a believer in newspapers.
Friday, the RC-135 reconnaissance jets based at Offutt Air Force Base near Bellevue will return from an 18-month hiatus at the Lincoln Airport.
One by one, eight of the 55th Wing's RC-135 reconnaissance variant jets touched down Friday afternoon on the newly rebuilt runway after a short hop from their temporary home in Lincoln.
Going into their top-10 matchup on Thursday, Sept. 29, both head coaches for Gretna and Papio South expected a fight.
On a team that utilizes a younger lineup, No. 1 Gretna's four seniors were able to contribute with 3 RBIs in a 12-0 win over Omaha South on senior night Tuesday.
Gretna senior Carleigh Reoh lost a first-place playoff, and the Dragons finished third overall at the Metro Tournament on Tuesday at Elmwood Golf Course.
Gretna made the plays when they needed to, erasing a 23-point fourth-quarter deficit in a 40-37 win over Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 30.