Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 14

Stories invites Gretna residents to gather over coffee and more
Gretna

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
Stories Coffee is now open in Gretna.

Gretna Crossing Park shaping up, as city charts future growth
Gretna

Gretna Crossing Park shaping up, as city charts future growth

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
City officials were practically beaming during a progress tour of the new Gretna Crossing Park construction site on Thursday, and there is muc…

REI Co-op to open with 3-day celebration, beginning Sept. 23
Gretna

  • Rachel George
  • Updated
REI Co-op will open the doors to its first Nebraska location on Friday, Sept. 23.

Resurrection Lutheran in Gretna to hold Falls Prevention Awareness Week event
Gretna

  • Updated
Resurrection Lutheran Church, in partnership with Tai Chi for Balance and the Nebraska Older Adults Falls Coalition, invites the community to …

Ricketts selects Sarpy County Attorney's Office division lead for Juvenile Court
Gretna

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
Sarah M. Moore will serve as Sarpy County’s next juvenile court judge.

Three finalists advanced for Sarpy County bench vacancy
Gretna

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
Three names of finalists for a Sarpy County Court judgeship were forwarded to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

PHOTOS: 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb honors New York City Fire Department
Gretna

  • Updated
Werner Park hosted the annual Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10, to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation…

Gretna Lions Club offers free public shredding event for residents
Gretna

  • Updated
The Lions Club of Gretna will accept documents for shredding on Saturday, Sept. 24.

Gretna Community Foundation to hold informational meeting
Gretna

  • Updated
The Gretna Community Foundation is inviting the community to learn about is efforts during an upcoming Coffee & Connections session.

Scooter's presents $64,000 donation to veterans charity
Gretna

  • Updated
Scooter’s Coffee presented a $64,546 donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support on Sept. 1.

P.E.O. awards prestigious STAR Scholarship to GHS graduate
Gretna

  • Updated
Isabelle Driewer, daughter of Joe and Nicole Driewer and granddaughter of Robert and Carolyn Driewer, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Sc…

Gretna Public Library celebrates National Library Card Sign-up Month
Gretna

  • Updated
The Gretna Public Library is joining with local businesses to give library cardholders 10% off purchases to celebrate National Library Card Si…

Gretna scouting group visits Hawaii over summer
Gretna

  • Cindy Mefford For the Breeze
  • Updated
The Gretna Venture Crew 363 returned from a high adventure trip to the Big Island of Hawaii in mid-July.

Eagle Scout builds patio for Gretna Baptist Church
Gretna

  • Cynthia Boettger For the Breeze
  • Updated
Austin Boettger recently obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.

Gretna Boy Scouts camp over summer
Gretna

  • Updated
Gretna BSA Troop 363 G had four scouts and 363 B had 20 scouts plus leaders attend Camp Cedars BSA camp near Cedar Bluffs.

Girl Scouts hosting Sarpy County event with 'American Ninja Warrior' contestant
Gretna

  • Updated
Seven-time “American Ninja Warrior” competitor Maggi Thorne and motivational speaker Diane Bandreas are joining forces with Girl Scouts Spirit…

FOOTBALL: Gretna defeats Omaha Creighton Prep to remain undefeated

  • Mike Patterson Omaha World-Herald
  • Updated
Cameron Bothwell booted three field goals Friday as Gretna defeated Omaha Creighton Prep to remain undefeated.

VOLLEYBALL: Heckenlively-led Dragons overcome early lack of execution in win over Marian
Gretna

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Led by sophomore Elle Heckenlively, Gretna overcame a lack of execution in the first set as they defeated Marian in four sets on Thursday, Sept. 8.

SOFTBALL: Gretna advances to Monday night's Metro Conference championship game
Gretna

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
Gretna advanced to the Metro Conference Tournament championship game with a 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the semifinals Monday afternoon.

BOYS TENNIS: Gretna defeats Papio 6-3 in dual on Tuesday
Gretna

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
GRETNA — The Gretna Dragons won a boys tennis dual 6-3 over Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

CROSS COUNTRY: Gretna boys win, girls finish third at Pius X invite
Gretna

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
The Gretna boys cross country team won the Lincoln Pius X invite on Thursday, Sept. 8, while the girls finished third.

