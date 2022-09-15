Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 14
Stories Coffee is now open in Gretna.
City officials were practically beaming during a progress tour of the new Gretna Crossing Park construction site on Thursday, and there is muc…
REI Co-op will open the doors to its first Nebraska location on Friday, Sept. 23.
Resurrection Lutheran Church, in partnership with Tai Chi for Balance and the Nebraska Older Adults Falls Coalition, invites the community to …
Sarah M. Moore will serve as Sarpy County’s next juvenile court judge.
Three names of finalists for a Sarpy County Court judgeship were forwarded to Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Werner Park hosted the annual Nebraska 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, Sept. 10, to benefit the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation…
The Lions Club of Gretna will accept documents for shredding on Saturday, Sept. 24.
The Gretna Community Foundation is inviting the community to learn about is efforts during an upcoming Coffee & Connections session.
Scooter’s Coffee presented a $64,546 donation to Wounded Warriors Family Support on Sept. 1.
Isabelle Driewer, daughter of Joe and Nicole Driewer and granddaughter of Robert and Carolyn Driewer, was selected to receive a $2,500 STAR Sc…
The Gretna Public Library is joining with local businesses to give library cardholders 10% off purchases to celebrate National Library Card Si…
The Gretna Venture Crew 363 returned from a high adventure trip to the Big Island of Hawaii in mid-July.
Austin Boettger recently obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.
Gretna BSA Troop 363 G had four scouts and 363 B had 20 scouts plus leaders attend Camp Cedars BSA camp near Cedar Bluffs.
Seven-time “American Ninja Warrior” competitor Maggi Thorne and motivational speaker Diane Bandreas are joining forces with Girl Scouts Spirit…
Cameron Bothwell booted three field goals Friday as Gretna defeated Omaha Creighton Prep to remain undefeated.
Led by sophomore Elle Heckenlively, Gretna overcame a lack of execution in the first set as they defeated Marian in four sets on Thursday, Sept. 8.
Gretna advanced to the Metro Conference Tournament championship game with a 6-1 win over Elkhorn South in the semifinals Monday afternoon.
GRETNA — The Gretna Dragons won a boys tennis dual 6-3 over Papillion-La Vista on Tuesday, Sept. 6.
The Gretna boys cross country team won the Lincoln Pius X invite on Thursday, Sept. 8, while the girls finished third.