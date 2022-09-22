Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 21
Four of the 11 Omaha area school districts have laid out guidelines around gender identity. Gretna and Papillion prohibit from using a student's preferred name or pronouns without parent permission.
The first public hearings in Sarpy County required under a new Nebraska law aimed at pressuring local elected officials to reduce property tax growth are this week.
Noli’s Pizzeria is pressing pause on its Gretna location.
Dragon’s Closet will accept registrations starting Friday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Nov. 4, for its annual Angel Tree program.
Roxanne Wheeler, president of Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry, and Bill Lewis visited with the Gretna Optimist Club last week.
The American Legion Riders Chapter 216 of Gretna is collecting coats for veterans.
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday.
Three Sarpy County offices have moved into the Sarpy County Courthouse.
School is back, and so are the Homeschool Hikes, starting Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna.
A five-run fourth inning bolstered Gretna to their second Metro Conference Tournament championship in a 9-1 win over Omaha Marian on Monday.
Gretna dominated the first set and cruised to a three-set home win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.
Gretna battled ball security issues but not much else in a 49-26 win over Millard South at Buell Stadium on Thursday.
Even without their No. 1 golfer, Gretna finished in fourth at the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday.
Military recruitment nationally is in freefall and the woes are being felt at home. The Nebraska Army National Guard has only recruited about 53% of its goal for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.