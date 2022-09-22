 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 21

Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 21

Omaha-area school districts' policies differ for using student pronouns
Omaha-area school districts' policies differ for using student pronouns

  Lauren Wagner Omaha World-Herald
Four of the 11 Omaha area school districts have laid out guidelines around gender identity. Gretna and Papillion prohibit from using a student's preferred name or pronouns without parent permission.

PHOTO: Wildflowers, falling leaves signal autumnal equinox on Thursday
PHOTO: Wildflowers, falling leaves signal autumnal equinox on Thursday

Local governments must show their math to taxpayers at public hearings
Local governments must show their math to taxpayers at public hearings

  Christopher Burbach Omaha World-Herald
The first public hearings in Sarpy County required under a new Nebraska law aimed at pressuring local elected officials to reduce property tax growth are this week.

Noli's temporarily closes Gretna restaurant to hire local workers
Noli's temporarily closes Gretna restaurant to hire local workers

  Scott Stewart
Noli’s Pizzeria is pressing pause on its Gretna location.

PHOTOS: Gretna Public Library offers monthly teen game night
PHOTOS: Gretna Public Library offers monthly teen game night

Dragon's Closet in Gretna announces information on Angel Tree sign-ups
Dragon's Closet in Gretna announces information on Angel Tree sign-ups

  Scott Stewart
Dragon’s Closet will accept registrations starting Friday, Oct. 14, through Friday, Nov. 4, for its annual Angel Tree program.

PHOTOS: Optimists welcome food pantry, Schramm representatives
PHOTOS: Optimists welcome food pantry, Schramm representatives

Roxanne Wheeler, president of Gretna Neighbors Food Pantry, and Bill Lewis visited with the Gretna Optimist Club last week.

Gretna American Legion collecting coats for veterans
Gretna American Legion collecting coats for veterans

The American Legion Riders Chapter 216 of Gretna is collecting coats for veterans.

Nebraska's first REI store to open this week at Gretna outlet mall
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week at Gretna outlet mall

  Matt Olberding Lincoln Journal Star
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday.

Three offices move to Sarpy County Courthouse
Three offices move to Sarpy County Courthouse

  Scott Stewart
Three Sarpy County offices have moved into the Sarpy County Courthouse.

Homeschool Hike set for Sept. 21 at Schramm Park
Homeschool Hike set for Sept. 21 at Schramm Park

School is back, and so are the Homeschool Hikes, starting Wednesday, Sept. 21, at Schramm Park State Recreation Area near Gretna.

SOFTBALL: Gretna cruises for second straight Metro championship
SOFTBALL: Gretna cruises for second straight Metro championship

  Peter Burtnett
A five-run fourth inning bolstered Gretna to their second Metro Conference Tournament championship in a 9-1 win over Omaha Marian on Monday.

VOLLEYBALL: Dragons dominate first set, cruise to win over Bellevue East
VOLLEYBALL: Dragons dominate first set, cruise to win over Bellevue East

  Peter Burtnett
Gretna dominated the first set and cruised to a three-set home win over Bellevue East on Tuesday, Sept. 13.

FOOTBALL: Dragons overcome mistakes in comfortable 49-26 win over Millard South
FOOTBALL: Dragons overcome mistakes in comfortable 49-26 win over Millard South

  Peter Burtnett
Gretna battled ball security issues but not much else in a 49-26 win over Millard South at Buell Stadium on Thursday.

GIRLS GOLF: Gretna earns fourth place finish at Bellevue West invite
GIRLS GOLF: Gretna earns fourth place finish at Bellevue West invite

  Peter Burtnett
Even without their No. 1 golfer, Gretna finished in fourth at the Bellevue West Invitational at Willow Lakes Golf Course on Monday.

Military recruitment in Nebraska, across nation falls short of goals
Military recruitment in Nebraska, across nation falls short of goals

  Steve Liewer Omaha World-Herald
Military recruitment nationally is in freefall and the woes are being felt at home. The Nebraska Army National Guard has only recruited about 53% of its goal for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

