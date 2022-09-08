 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 7

  • 0
Gretna Breeze 9/7/22

Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 7

FEMA provides $5.3M in funding for flood control project in Gretna
Gretna

FEMA provides $5.3M in funding for flood control project in Gretna

  • Scott Stewart
  • 0

A portion of the Biden administration’s $1 billion investment in climate and disaster resilience will go toward building a small lake in Gretna.

New tasty treats and fun attractions this season at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna
Gretna

New tasty treats and fun attractions this season at Vala’s Pumpkin Patch in Gretna

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

Vala’s Pumpkin Patch has more new attractions this year than ever before.

Sarpy County lowers tax levy, adopts $289M budget, prioritizes road project
Gretna

Sarpy County lowers tax levy, adopts $289M budget, prioritizes road project

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

As Sarpy County continues to grow, so does the county government’s budget — even if that growth means the county’s tax levy will actually fall…

Bellevue woman's car struck by flying tire on Interstate 80 near Gretna
Gretna

Bellevue woman's car struck by flying tire on Interstate 80 near Gretna

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

It’s the sort of thing you’d expect during a nightmare but not driving along Interstate 80 on a Wednesday afternoon.

Sarpy County missing on projects due to dwindling availability of sites
Gretna

Sarpy County missing on projects due to dwindling availability of sites

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

Lack of available “greenfield” space for large-sized projects has become a problem for Sarpy County, according to the executive director of th…

Learn about aging resources with Gretna church's seminar series
Gretna

Learn about aging resources with Gretna church's seminar series

  • Hailey Stolze
  • Updated
  • 0

With a large number of seniors gathering at Gretna United Methodist Church, Sheri Farrar said they’ve noticed certain challenges this populati…

Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training
Gretna

Sarpy County CERT offers free disaster preparedness training

  • Updated
  • 0

The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class …

Husker Diesel of Gretna fined $60,000 by EPA over emission 'defeat devices'
Gretna

Husker Diesel of Gretna fined $60,000 by EPA over emission 'defeat devices'

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0

A Gretna business was fined by federal officials for offering illegal “defeat devices” for vehicle engines designed to render emission control…

PHOTO: Gretna High School announces 2022 homecoming court

PHOTO: Gretna High School announces 2022 homecoming court

  • Updated
  • 0
Vala's welcomes public for taping of 'Backyard Farmer' TV episode
Gretna

Vala's welcomes public for taping of 'Backyard Farmer' TV episode

  • Updated
  • 0

Nebraska Public Media’s “Backyard Farmer” visited Vala’s Pumpkin Patch as part of its 70th season on Monday, Aug. 22.

Area Patriot Day events honor 9/11 victims, first responders
Gretna

Area Patriot Day events honor 9/11 victims, first responders

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

Community organizations across Sarpy County will host events in memory of the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor first responders.

Nurse celebrates first year in skin care business by honoring local jazz artist
Gretna

Nurse celebrates first year in skin care business by honoring local jazz artist

  • Updated
  • 0

Monique Summers stepped up as a nurse working on a COVID-19 unit at the beginning of the pandemic.

Papillion, Gretna residents among new members of Girl Scout board
Papillion

Papillion, Gretna residents among new members of Girl Scout board

  • Updated
  • 0

Two Sarpy County residents are among five new board members of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.

Gretna

Gretna High School celebrates fall teams

  • Updated
  • 0
SOFTBALL: Jensen leads as Gretna wins Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic
Gretna

SOFTBALL: Jensen leads as Gretna wins Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna sophomore pitcher Alexis Jensen led the way for the Dragons on the way to first place in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic Sept. 2-3.

GIRLS GOLF: Dragons host and win invite at Tiburon
Gretna

GIRLS GOLF: Dragons host and win invite at Tiburon

  • Peter Burtnett
  • Updated
  • 0

Gretna hosted an invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30, notching their first team win of the season.

BOYS TENNIS: Gretna co-hosts tournament with Papio South
Inthegame

BOYS TENNIS: Gretna co-hosts tournament with Papio South

  • Scott Stewart
  • Updated
  • 0
New Mobility Library in Papillion offers free access to mobility, medical devices
Gretna

New Mobility Library in Papillion offers free access to mobility, medical devices

  • Adam Branting
  • Updated
  • 0

Community reaction to the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department’s innovative new program to loan mobility and medical devices has been intense, …

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert