Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Sept. 7
A portion of the Biden administration’s $1 billion investment in climate and disaster resilience will go toward building a small lake in Gretna.
Vala’s Pumpkin Patch has more new attractions this year than ever before.
As Sarpy County continues to grow, so does the county government’s budget — even if that growth means the county’s tax levy will actually fall…
It’s the sort of thing you’d expect during a nightmare but not driving along Interstate 80 on a Wednesday afternoon.
Lack of available “greenfield” space for large-sized projects has become a problem for Sarpy County, according to the executive director of th…
With a large number of seniors gathering at Gretna United Methodist Church, Sheri Farrar said they’ve noticed certain challenges this populati…
The Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency and Sarpy County Community Emergency Response Team will be providing a CERT Basic Training class …
A Gretna business was fined by federal officials for offering illegal “defeat devices” for vehicle engines designed to render emission control…
Nebraska Public Media’s “Backyard Farmer” visited Vala’s Pumpkin Patch as part of its 70th season on Monday, Aug. 22.
Community organizations across Sarpy County will host events in memory of the victims of the 2001 terrorist attacks and honor first responders.
Monique Summers stepped up as a nurse working on a COVID-19 unit at the beginning of the pandemic.
Two Sarpy County residents are among five new board members of the Girl Scouts Spirit of Nebraska.
Gretna sophomore pitcher Alexis Jensen led the way for the Dragons on the way to first place in the Kaiti Williams Leadoff Classic Sept. 2-3.
Gretna hosted an invitational at Tiburon Golf Course on Tuesday, Aug. 30, notching their first team win of the season.
Community reaction to the Papillion Volunteer Fire Department’s innovative new program to loan mobility and medical devices has been intense, …