Inside this week's Gretna Breeze

Check out what's inside this week's print edition of the Gretna Breeze. Find a digital replica of the paper by exploring our e-edition. Our newsroom continues to post new stories throughout the week at gretnabreeze.com.

Gretna Breeze 8/17/22

Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Aug. 17

‘Backyard Farmer’ invites public to free event at Vala's on Aug. 22
Gretna

‘Backyard Farmer’ invites public to free event at Vala's on Aug. 22

“Backyard Farmer” – a perennial favorite on Nebraska Public Media celebrating its 70th season – is going on the road to record a special progr…

Scooters co-owners to be inducted into Omaha Business Hall of Fame
Bellevue

Scooters co-owners to be inducted into Omaha Business Hall of Fame

  • Hailey Stolze
Don and Linda Eckles, co-owners of Scooters Coffee, will be inducted into the Omaha Business Hall of Fame.

Encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely animal protecting its young
Gretna

Encounter with coyote at Chalco Hills was likely animal protecting its young

  • Marjie Ducey Omaha World-Herald
Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County.

Jones appointment as Sarpy County treasurer made permanent
Bellevue

Jones appointment as Sarpy County treasurer made permanent

  • Adam Branting
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners made Trace Jones the permanent county treasurer at its Aug. 9 meeting.

Optimists talk pets, submarines and Alaska at recent meetings
Gretna

Optimists talk pets, submarines and Alaska at recent meetings

Connie Vanderheiden visited with the Gretna Optimist Club on July 28.

FOOTBALL: Gretna to avoid complacency in defense of vacated state title
Gretna

FOOTBALL: Gretna to avoid complacency in defense of vacated state title

  • Peter Burtnett
Although their claim to the title was vacated due to use of an ineligible player, the Gretna Dragons come into 2022 as the best team in the state.

Flores picked for World-Herald's Super Six
Gretna

Flores picked for World-Herald's Super Six

  • Sam McKewon Omaha World-Herald
For the 2022 Football Super Six, we picked the six guys who can dominate and change a game. And, as it turned out, we picked six guys who reflect the changing nature of high school football.

SOFTBALL: Gretna opens with win in home Jamboree against Bennington
Gretna

SOFTBALL: Gretna opens with win in home Jamboree against Bennington

  • Peter Burtnett
Gretna softball opened the fall season with a 7-2 win in their preseason Jamboree game against Bennington.

 
 
