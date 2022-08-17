Check out what's inside this week's print edition of the Gretna Breeze. Find a digital replica of the paper by exploring our e-edition. Our newsroom continues to post new stories throughout the week at gretnabreeze.com.
Inside this week's Gretna Breeze: Aug. 17
“Backyard Farmer” – a perennial favorite on Nebraska Public Media celebrating its 70th season – is going on the road to record a special progr…
Don and Linda Eckles, co-owners of Scooters Coffee, will be inducted into the Omaha Business Hall of Fame.
Kit Lemon spent 31 years in law enforcement handling all types of tense situations. Nothing, she said, compares to her recent encounter with a coyote at Chalco Hills Recreation Area in Sarpy County.
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners made Trace Jones the permanent county treasurer at its Aug. 9 meeting.
Connie Vanderheiden visited with the Gretna Optimist Club on July 28.
Although their claim to the title was vacated due to use of an ineligible player, the Gretna Dragons come into 2022 as the best team in the state.
For the 2022 Football Super Six, we picked the six guys who can dominate and change a game. And, as it turned out, we picked six guys who reflect the changing nature of high school football.
Gretna softball opened the fall season with a 7-2 win in their preseason Jamboree game against Bennington.