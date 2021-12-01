Iron Heaven Gym open for business

Those driving near the intersection of Highways 6/31 and 370 may have seen a new sign pop up in recent months. Iron Heaven Gym is now open in the building that houses B Douglas Construction Solutions.

The Gretna gym opened in mid-October and celebrated officially on Nov. 12 with a ribbon cutting, held in partnership with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.

"We wanted to make sure that we had a gym that had everything in one spot," co-owner Nick Langer said in an informational video on the Iron Heaven website. "24-hour access, zero contracts, making sure that all of the equipment that you need to reach any goal you may have is in one spot.

"The second reason why is we wanted to create a community that supports, that loves and that helps each other to actually reach your goals, no matter what they may be."

Langer and his wife, Dani, own and operate Iron Heaven alongside partners Tim and Brittney Rexius.

Iron Heaven offers 24/7 access to all three locations, no matter where members sign up. Personal trainers contract with the gym, or members can do their own workouts.