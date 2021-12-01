Iron Heaven Gym open for business

Those driving near the intersection of Highways 6/31 and 370 may have seen a new sign pop up in recent months. Iron Heaven Gym is now open in the building that houses B Douglas Construction Solutions.
The Gretna gym opened in mid-October and celebrated officially on Nov. 12 with a ribbon cutting, held in partnership with the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce.
"We wanted to make sure that we had a gym that had everything in one spot," co-owner Nick Langer said in an informational video on the Iron Heaven website. "24-hour access, zero contracts, making sure that all of the equipment that you need to reach any goal you may have is in one spot.
"The second reason why is we wanted to create a community that supports, that loves and that helps each other to actually reach your goals, no matter what they may be."
Langer and his wife, Dani, own and operate Iron Heaven alongside partners Tim and Brittney Rexius.
Iron Heaven offers 24/7 access to all three locations, no matter where members sign up. Personal trainers contract with the gym, or members can do their own workouts.
High-end, unique equipment sets Iron Heaven apart from a typical gym, said Steve Lerner, regional manager at Iron Heaven Gyms. (Fun fact: A lot of the Gretna location equipment was acquired from the Atlanta Falcons football team.)
There's equipment for Olympic lifting, powerlifting and cardio, turf for more functional training, dumbbells up to 200 pounds, locker rooms and showers. Memberships are month-to-month; there's no contract.
"We create an environment where people who are serious about their goals can come to achieve them," Lerner said. "Anybody serious about getting in better health or better shape is welcome."
Management saw Gretna as an up-and-coming community that they wanted to be a part of. It was a service they hoped to provide to the community.
"We were looking for a third location," Lerner said.
To inquire about a membership, visit Iron Heaven Gretna at 20816 W Gruenther Road between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. Monday through Friday or 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays.
Memberships are $40 a month for individuals, with discounts available for first responders, active military and veterans. Couples and family memberships are also available.