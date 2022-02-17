JAR vs. Everest: Local man moving mountains to find a cure for his son

In 1990, George Strait shared a secret about a father’s love: “It’s a love without end, amen.” The lyrics stands the test of time in 2022.

Gretna father Dillon Doeden’s love for his son will take him to the peaks of the Himalayan mountains this spring, in an effort to help fundraise for a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, a diagnosis his now 4-year-old son, Connor, received at 2 years old.

Incredibly rare and always fatal, Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a genetic disorder characterized by progressive muscle degeneration.

“He (Connor) was having trouble with a bunch of regular childhood milestones,” Doeden said. “He was very late to walk, stand up, roll over, all the things you look for. He was behind in almost everything, but in particular, we noticed he was behind in speech.”

Efforts to get Connor into an early childhood program for speech led the family back to their pediatrician, who confirmed muscle degeneration had already begun for Connor.

“You have kids and you think about all the things you’re going to get to do with them as they grow up. There’s a lot you know to do and then you get this ticking time bomb, where all the time you thought you had is sped up and accelerated,” Doeden said. “This list of someday becomes a list of things you can maybe find a way to do while your son can still sort of walk.

“And then he has to be in a wheelchair, so what? A lot of people are. But it’s what comes after that, there’s no good way to live with that.”

DMD occurs only once in every 3,500 live births. Primarily affecting boys, the diagnosis puts these children in wheelchairs by their early teen years, often breathing on ventilators by their mid-to-late teens. Most do not survive past their mid-20s.

“Once we got the confirmation, I had already read every article online,” Doeden said. “I knew what we were looking at. I kept asking, ‘OK, I understand what this is. What are we going to do about it? What can I do right now, whether it’s diet, stretching, medication, traveling to the other side of the world, what can I do right now to try and get ahead of this thing? They just kept saying, ‘Go home and love your son. There’s nothing.’”

While Connor’s diagnosis is heartbreaking, his father’s impending journey shows the literal mountains a father will climb out of love for his son.

“This opportunity materialized out of nowhere,” Doeden said. “This is how I do something. Maybe not immediately, maybe not directly, but maybe it ends up being the cure. Maybe it’s a treatment that gives them an extra 10 years. This is something I can do.”

The Doeden’s built a house in Gretna after their son was diagnosed. They had previously lived in Millard, but wanted wider doorways to accommodate a wheelchair, among other adjustments that will become necessary as their son’s disorder progresses.

Building the house in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, as material prices continued to climb, the Doedens knew it was one of the worst times to construct a house in the Omaha area.

Family and friends told them it wasn’t the best financial decision.

“We didn’t think we could wait,” Doeden said. “Connor had to be carried in and out of the house and up and down to his room. We didn’t think time was on our side.”

Doeden shared a photo on Facebook, which pictured the family at the new home during construction, along with some background on how he knew building the home now was “the right thing to do.” He then shared that post in a muscular dystrophy-focused group, where Jim Raffone, founder of the JAR of Hope Foundation, saw the post and reached out.

“We got to talking and he told me about the Everest fundraiser,” Doeden said. “I thought about it for 30 seconds.”

Doeden’s wife, Jessica, offered encouragement.

“My heart broke for him, his wife and his son,” Raffone said of the Doeden family. “I know what it’s like to be in that situation. He, being a dad wanting to do whatever it takes to help his son, I would never refuse a father that opportunity to show the world his love for his son. I said, of course, you’re welcome to come with me.”

Raffone founded the JAR of Hope Foundation in September 2013 when his own son, James “Jamesy” Anthony Raffone (JAR), was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

“In 200 years, no child has ever survived this disease,” Raffone said. “It doesn’t have a cure to date. Since then, I’ve dedicated my life to finding a cure.”

Raffone has challenged himself physically and mentally, completing some of the toughest races on earth, including the New York City Marathon, in honor of his cause.

“In 2016, one of my board members jokingly said, ‘Why don’t you climb Mt. Everest?’” Raffone said.

Come 2020, the coronavirus pandemic had stifled many of the organization’s traditional fundraising efforts.

“I was challenged to find a way to raise money to find a cure,” Raffone said.

Thus, a mountainous goal was formed: Raffone would reach Mt. Everest.

Matthew Scarfo, who had followed Raffone’s journey on a run from Washington D.C. to Old Bridge, New Jersey a few years back, made it his mission to work with Raffone on training for the trip. He will also join the climb.

When asked what motivated him to approach such a massive feat in hopes of finding a cure, Doeden had one word: desperation.

“To know this is happening to my son, that every time he goes to walk, stand up, sit down or try to play with his friends, it takes him twice the effort of a kid half his age, it kills me,” Doeden said. “To know that’s happening and there’s nothing I can do, I can’t accept that.”

When the team lands in Kathmandu, Nepal, they hope to meet with community members whose own families have been affected by Duchenne.

“I want to be able to help the community I enter, especially the families with Duchenne, to see what resources we can bring there to help them with, and vice versa,” Raffone said.

From there, the team will travel the Himalayan mountains from Nepal to Everest Base Camp.

The three men can’t be away for the two months it takes to get acclimated at a base camp and then try to summit the top of Everest, so they’re aiming for the Upper Base Camp, at 18,732 feet. They will leave on April 25 and will return on May 13.

“Somebody asked if I wanted to climb a mountain to where it MIGHT find a cure? Yeah, I want to do that,” Doeden said.

He’s been working his tail off at Iron Heaven Gym in Gretna, preparing for the 80-mile round trip hike this spring.

“I’ve just been trying to do everything I can to be in shape,” Doeden said.

The goal is to raise at least $150,000 toward $1.5 million needed to fund a private study and clinical trial at the University of Florida.

“We’re just trying to make a dent in that number so we can get it going,” Doeden said.

The trial can start once half -- $750,000 -- is raised.

“Going to Everest, I’m hoping we can at least chew out a big chunk of it with that, and through the rest of the year, raise what else we need to finish the clinical trial,” Raffone said.

The team is taking a film crew in hopes of creating a documentary in hopes of bringing further awareness to their efforts.

“Hopefully the right people see it; maybe we can do something for our boys,” Doeden said.

Doeden has sent personal thank you’s to everyone who has donated to Team Connor so far.

“We need to raise serious money,” he said.

So far, Team Connor has collected just more than $5,000. Donations can be made at flipcause.com/secure/fundraiser/MTQyNzkw/68046.

Along with raising funds for research, the JAR vs. Everest team hopes the climb will help raise awareness of what Duchenne muscular dystrophy is.

“Because it’s so rare, people that have never been directly affected by it have no idea it exists.”

The hope is that, going forward, information surrounding the disorder and efforts to find a cure will become more widely known.

“It’s emotional for me, my family and my wife,” Doeden said. “It completely devastated our family. As a parent of a newly-diagnosed child, hearing you will watch your kid live a very, very hard life and slowly die, it’s pretty hard to digest. You don’t know anything about it; you don’t know anybody with experience with it.

“I hope to bring some people’s attention to it. I hope we can make a difference so that other families won’t have to go through this someday.”

Raffone said it is important for the community to rally behind the Doeden family, particularly young Connor.

“The future is grim, they can’t do this alone,” Raffone said. “The family, and this child, is going to need the community’s support.”

