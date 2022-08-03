Kathy Wendlandt named Gretna Citizen of the Year

Kathy Wendlandt received this year’s Gretna Citizen of the Year Award.

The award, presented by the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce, honors someone who has shown a commitment and dedication to the Gretna community.

“It’s very humbling,” Wendlandt said “It’s a wonderful honor and I’m very appreciative of it.”

Gretna Chamber of Commerce Board President Doug Ortlieb said she was very deserving of this award.

“We had a great group of candidates,” Ortlieb said. “She just stood out.”

As a lifelong resident, Wendlandt graduated from Gretna High School in the Class of 1987. She later gave back to the Gretna Public Schools by teaching physical education at Gretna Middle School. Wendlandt also coached Gretna High School freshman volleyball for five years.

Wendlandt left education to help her husband of now 28 years, Mitch Wendlandt, run his businesses, which include Blakes Pharmacy in Louisville, Gretna Drug, Elkhorn Drug and Community Pharmacy Services.

In 2014, the couple started the Bright Future Foundation to financially assist Gretna Public School district families. This included academic assistance, medical, groceries, athletics and social needs.

She currently serves as the property manager for Frederick Brothers Rental, a 75-year-old family-owned business in Gretna.

As an active member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Wendlandt has volunteered in various roles as well as taught religious education for several years.

Wendlandt serves as a board member for Least of My Brethren, an organization that works to combat homelessness in the Omaha metropolitan area. She works with her husband to lead the ministry’s breakfast portion.

She’s a secretary of the Gretna Days Foundation. Wendlandt also contributed to creating the Gretna Days Community Improvement Fund, which allows for improvements to be made to the Gretna parks.

Lastly, Wendlandt is a board member of Midlands Community Foundation, serving on the executive committee. Assisting Sarpy and Cass counties, this organization works to enhance the quality of life for the residents.

Though Gretna has changed and grown quite a bit since she was growing up, Wendlandt said she loves how welcoming to newcomers the city continues to be. With a good school district and a faith-filled community, she said she loves living in this area.