 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Kidspeak: Fifth grade at Falling Waters Elementary
0 comments

Kidspeak: Fifth grade at Falling Waters Elementary

{{featured_button_text}}

This week, we asked fifth graders at Falling Waters Elementary School, “How do you celebrate a big accomplishment?” Here is a sample of what they said:

+7 
110421-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

My mom and dad give me a hug and say great job! It’s simple but it makes me happy and makes me feel good! Teagan French
+7 
110421-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

I would tell myself “Good job! You did it!” and when I get home from school I would tell my mom and dad that I accomplished something big. We also might watch a show together. Samara Derby
+7 
110421-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

I will scream and let it all out, hug people left and right, and sometimes I would run really fast like if I’m on a sugar rush. Joseph Morales-Sanchez
+7 
110421-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

By going to my favorite restaurant, Red Robin. I would also get ice cream. Haley Dorram
+7 
110421-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

My parents take me for ice cream or out to eat. Mason Behrens
+7 
110421-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

By celebrating with your family and friends or going somewhere fun to celebrate. Delaney Zamora Liceaga
+7 
110421-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

Of course, I would be proud and accomplished of what I did. Me and my family would go out to one of my favorite places to be. Emmie Cacioppo
+7 
110421-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

I love pizza parties and I have pepperoni on mine. Yum yum. Ollivander Markey
0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert