Kidspeak: Fifth grade at Harvest Hills Elementary

This week, we asked fifth graders at Harvest Hills Elementary School, “How do you plan to spend your summer?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This week, we asked fifth graders at Harvest Hills Elementary School, “How do you plan to spend your summer?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Angus Burgers and Shakes at Tiburon Point has closed.
Ten candidates are running for three open seats on the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education. The Gretna Breeze sent the candidates a quest…
The Gretna Public Library is excited for the “Oceans of Possibilities” this summer with the return of a more traditional summer learning program.
At its May 23 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education considered administration and support staff salaries.
Soccer in 2022 was near-perfect for Gretna as both girls and boys Dragons teams went almost unchallenged on the way to becoming Class A state …
The NSAA Track and Field State Championships will be competed at Omaha Burke on May 18-19, with 37 different athletes from Gretna qualifying f…
This week, we asked kindergartners at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, “If you had a superpower, what would it be?” Here is a sample of what…
Palisades Elementary School principal Salli Wells will retire this month.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.