Kidspeak: Fifth grade at Harvest Hills Elementary

This week, we asked fifth graders at Harvest Hills Elementary School, “How do you plan to spend your summer?” Here is a sample of what they said:

060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

Spend a lot of time at the lake with my family and sometimes, my friends, at our cabin. Brynley Spath

060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

Watching Boz, my aunt Ginny’s dog. And I want to start babysitting. I am also looking forward to helping train my Nana’s horse. Gianna Marple
060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

Hang out with my chickens and work in my garden. With my chickens, I get to pick vegetables and enter them in 4-H. My chicken, Pearl, loves eating cherry tomatoes, and Poppy Sue likes eating earthworms. Mallory Beethe
060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

Visit my mom in Florida for two months! We will swim with dolphins and touch non-stinging jellyfish! Then, I will go swimming in our pool. Lily Baber
060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

Hit some dingers in whiffleball and splash all summer in my pool! Josh Haecker
060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

Showing my cow, Big Mac, in 4-H. Will Dukat
060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

To go camping and swimming in Burwell. I also am going to play with my friends and doing some volleyball camps. Kinsley Spath
060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

By doing a cool Code Ninja. You get to code, and tennis! Shane Vetter
060122-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.JPG

Swimming and hanging out with my best friends, making memories. I will also make sure to read. Taylor Sempeck
