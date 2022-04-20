 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Kidspeak: Fifth grade at Palisades

  • 0

This week, we asked fifth graders at Palisades Elementary School, “If you were principal, what rule would you change?” Here is a sample of what they said:

+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.JPG

I say we have 15 minutes to talk to friends because we use recess to run and play. But if you’re like me, all of your friends are from school. Talia Moore
+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

I would replace every Macbook with Windows computers. Jacob Campbell
+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

If I could change a rule it would be kids can take their iPads home. What if you have no way to access your assignment that needs to get done? You can use the school iPad with everything you’ll need. Elizabeth Knuth
+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

Having a salad bar. It was fun having our choice on what we wanted and different items. Logan Willette
+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

The rule that you have to stay at your classroom table at lunch. I wish you could sit by someone in a different class at lunch. Ava Thies
+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

The whole school should get Mondays off, so we don’t have a case of the Mondays. Crew Kudron
+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

The fifth grade only gets one recess rule. Layna Heisterkamp
+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

I would make the school a democracy where students vote on principals and teachers. I would also make a Palisades sports team. Jack Moore
+8 
042022-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

The no hood rule because it is comfy to wear them. Levi Jacobson
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert