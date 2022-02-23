 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidspeak: First grade at Falling Waters Elementary

This week, we asked first graders at Falling Waters Elementary School, “At what age do you become old? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said:

022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.JPG

I think you get old when you are 65 because you get gray hair, tan skin and start to breathe heavy. Ronan Flippin
022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

I think 63 because you start to become old. Waverly Feilner
022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

I think 30 because your hair starts to change color. Haylee Sarrell
022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

16 because you can drive a car. Alaina Spiker
022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

100 because you’ve been alive for a long time. Jase Burke
022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

100 because their backs hurt. Alliey Kracht
022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

60 because they seem very tall. Micah McDaneld
022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

60 because Grandpa is 60 and he is old. Crue Martin
022322-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

76 because when people are 76 they get lots of wrinkles. Hazel Snyder
