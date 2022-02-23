Kidspeak: First grade at Falling Waters Elementary

This week, we asked first graders at Falling Waters Elementary School, “At what age do you become old? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This week, we asked first graders at Falling Waters Elementary School, “At what age do you become old? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At its Feb. 14 meeting, the Gretna Public Schools Board of Education:
In 1990, George Strait shared a secret about a father’s love: “It’s a love without end, amen.” The lyrics stands the test of time in 2022.
A passion for music and the desire to fill a local need are the driving factors bringing a new opportunity to town.
The City of Gretna approved a management agreement with the YMCA of Greater Omaha to operate the pool on behalf of the city during the Tuesday, Feb. 15 meeting of the Gretna City Council.
The Gretna Public Library is expanding its adult offerings.
The City of Gretna Arbor Society will host its 15th annual Tree Talk on Saturday, March 5 at Thomas Elementary School, 11221 Northridge Drive.
Revonna and Paul White accept the Business of the Year Award from the Gretna Area Chamber of Commerce. The awardees were named in November 2021, but The Beanery was unable to attend the award ceremony.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.