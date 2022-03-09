 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidspeak: First grade at Gretna Elementary

This week, we asked first graders at Gretna Elementary School, “What is the first thing you do at home after school?” Here is a sample of what they said:

On Tuesdays, I eat dinner and go to soccer practice. Logan Moutroup
Put my lunch box away, then my mom tries to snuggle me. Eli Hess
Build forts with boxes. Stella Gilligan
I like to eat dinner. Yummy! Krina Bhoja
I like to go outside and eat my snack and do my homework and watch TV. Aubrey Heckman
I like to play on my iPad and soccer, and baseball. Zachary Moats
Play outside with my neighbors. Grady Swanson
I read. Zayden Richey
I do my chores. Aleah Rasmussen
