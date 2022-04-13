 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kidspeak: First grade at Harvest Hills

This week, we asked first graders at Harvest Hills Elementary School, “What is the best gift you’ve given someone?” Here is a sample of what they said:

Candy because I love my sisters. Maysie Wendelin
Kind manners because my friends are nice to me and I will be nice to them. Hudson Zoubek
Love and joy. I love to give gifts because my mom takes me to the store! Kolin Bachman
Peanut M&Ms to my mom because she loves them. Cohen Allan
Thank you cards because they came to my birthday party. Rosie Kaufhold
Love because everyone needs it. Violet Vogel
A flower. It was for Mother’s Day. Leighton Tyler
A friendship bracelet. It is rainbow. It represents friendship. Brennan Bertino
Giving my grandma and grandpa a surprise for their 40th anniversary. We went to a beach! Ava Christensen
