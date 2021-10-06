 Skip to main content
Kidspeak: First grade at Thomas Elementary
Kidspeak: First grade at Thomas Elementary

This week, we asked first graders at Thomas Elementary School, “What is your favorite vegetable? Why?” Here is a sample of what they said:

100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p5.JPG

Peas because I like how they taste. Jackson Cobb
100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p2.JPG

Potatoes because they make chips and fries. Addyson Hammond
100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p6.JPG

Corn on the cob because I like yellow foods. Elliot McCord
100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p8.JPG

Carrot because you can make carrot cake with it. My carrot cake is good. Elanora Bock
100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p1.JPG

What are vegetables? Van Doggett
100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p7.JPG

Pumpkin because I like to pick them and it is so good. Mila Jeanneret
100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p9.JPG

Corn because when I put butter on my corn it tastes yummy. Claire Wolverton
100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p3.JPG

Hot broccoli with cheese because it tastes good with cheese on it. Ava McClure
100621-gb-news-kidspeak-p4.JPG

Pea pods because I can pop the peas out and they taste good! Sam Clegg
