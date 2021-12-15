Kidspeak: First grade at Whitetail Creek Elementary

This week, we asked firstgraders at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, “What is the best thing about being a kid?” Here is a sample of what they said:
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
+8
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
This week, we asked firstgraders at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, “What is the best thing about being a kid?” Here is a sample of what they said:
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
At its Dec. 7 meeting, the Gretna City Council:
The Gretna Public Schools Board of Education approved the upcoming retirements of Salli Wells, principal at Palisades Elementary School, and Roger Miller, director of student services, among other moves at its Dec. 13 meeting.
The Gretna City Council will be comprised of four wards beginning next year.
The Gretna Optimist Club is looking for college students who are interested in applying for a scholarship to help with their higher education …
The Gretna community is in the spirit of giving this holiday season, as highlighted during The Summit of Christmas event.
LINCOLN — Defense wins championships.
Gretna American Legion Post 216 is collecting items to support veterans at the Victory Apartments.
It’s a winter wonderland inside the halls of Gretna Elementary School.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.