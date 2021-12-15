 Skip to main content
Kidspeak: First grade at Whitetail Creek Elementary

Friends. Me and Aniston go sledding. Hallie Ballou

This week, we asked firstgraders at Whitetail Creek Elementary School, “What is the best thing about being a kid?” Here is a sample of what they said:

Making friends. Having love. Having fun. Piper Brown
We get to go on field trips. Alyssa Chester
Running fast! Mason Davidson
The monkey bars. Lacey Hunt
Going to fun places like a birthday. Kaleb Stevens
That I can watch funner shows than grownups. Beau McCallister
Going to a birthday party because it is fun. Morgan Williams
You get the most presents. Jaxon Boustead
