Kidspeak: Kindergarten at Aspen Creek Elementary

This week, we asked kindergartners at Aspen Creek Elementary School, "What do you love most about your mom?" Here is a sample of what they said:

The way she makes me feel. Very happy! Maya Johnson
Her goulash! It tastes SO good! Gianna Falgione
She helps me when I need her. Elora Koraleski
She tucks me in at night. Wyatt Paradis
She married my dad. Tate Johnson
She gives me ice cream sandwiches after dinner. Lennon Render
She gives me root beer floats. Brooklynn Fasse
She always puts the sprinkles on. Auden Petrik
That she is silly all the time! Bradleigh Anthony
